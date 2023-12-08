Osbourne Pinner Addresses Stringent New Skilled Worker and Spouse Visa Regulations

Osbourne Pinner, a leading law firm in London, has issued a response to the newly implemented visa rules aimed at reducing migration to the UK. The firm has a remarkable track record, having aided over 1000 businesses in recruiting overseas employees through its Skilled Worker Visa and Sponsor Licence service, which has achieved a 100% success rate in Sponsor Licence applications.

Home Secretary James Cleverly recently announced several measures to limit immigration, notably raising the minimum salary for foreign skilled workers to £38,700 from £26,200, excluding the healthcare sector.

Richard Young, Senior Immigration Solicitor at Osbourne Pinner, commented: “These new regulations are going to have a significant impact on UK businesses seeking to recruit skilled workers from overseas. The raised minimum salary is a large jump and will mean that some UK companies can no longer afford to recruit workers from overseas. We strongly advise companies who are looking to recruit foreign skilled workers to enlist the support of a legal expert to establish what effect the new regulations will have on the process.”

The new rules are expected to reduce migration by 300,000 annually by complicating the process for companies recruiting overseas workers and for the workers to obtain a skilled worker visa. Successful sponsor licence applications are crucial for firms to employ skilled candidates from outside the UK and the EEA under the Skilled Worker rule for Tier 2 and Tier 5 visas.

Richard added: “Anyone seeking to employ overseas workers should be mindful of the record-keeping, reporting and monitoring that is required by the Home Office to ensure that your company complies with the regulations. We can assist with this, but an in-house HR team is highly beneficial. Since the legislation changed in April 2023 to the points-based immigration system, the legalities around recruiting overseas workers now has added complexity. The updated regulations will add further complications to the process, so having legal aid to guide you through the process is strongly recommended. Time will tell as to what the impact the new rules will have, but our team has a 100% success rate in this field so we will be able to assist companies as they navigate the regulations and understand what is now required of them to ensure compliance.”

Another major change is the increase in the minimum income requirement for a spouse or family visa from £18,600 to £38,700. This will make it more difficult for UK-born individuals to bring their foreign-born spouses to the UK.

Yee Han, Senior Associate at Osbourne Pinner, noted: “The raised salary requirement for a spouse visa will mean that some UK citizens will be unable to bring their spouse to live with them, unless they are able to get a higher-paid job that meets the £38,700 threshold. We are working with clients on the changes to check their eligibility. Even prior to these new regulations being introduced, obtaining a partner visa can be a complicated and long process. It is essential to consider your circumstances carefully and seek professional advice before applying for a spouse visa in the UK. Applying for a visa may be time-consuming. If you make mistakes in your application, you risk delays, rejection, or even being denied entry to the UK. Our team can assist you in avoiding these mistakes and improving your chances of having your application accepted.”

