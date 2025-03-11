Bluewater Urges Immediate Action as RSC Study Exposes Public Unawareness of PFAS Risks

A recent study by the Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC) has revealed that two-thirds of people in the UK are unaware of the health risks associated with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), despite mounting scientific evidence linking these so-called ‘forever chemicals’ to serious health concerns. In response, Bluewater, a global leader in water purification and beverages, is calling for urgent measures to raise public awareness and promote effective solutions to tackle water contamination.

Bengt Rittri, founder and CEO of Bluewater, stressed the need for action, stating: “The British public has a right to know the health risks posed by PFAS contamination. With the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, for instance, declaring that there is no safe level of PFAS in drinking water, it is alarming that so many people in the UK remain uninformed about these toxic chemicals. Politicians must act, but individuals and businesses can take control now by investing in proven purification technologies to safeguard their health.”

RSC Study Reveals Growing Concern Over PFAS Exposure

PFAS are synthetic chemicals found in thousands of everyday products, including non-stick cookware, firefighting foams, and food packaging. Exposure to these chemicals has been linked to testicular cancer, thyroid disease, elevated cholesterol, liver damage, fertility issues, and developmental defects in unborn children.

A recent RSC survey of nearly 5,000 UK residents, published in January, found that 90% of respondents believe it is ‘very important’ to regulate PFAS levels in food, drinking water, and the environment. However, 67% admitted they had never even heard of PFAS before taking part in the study, highlighting a major gap in public awareness.

Concerns over water safety are further reinforced by an international 2024 study, which found that 52.3% of people across 141 countries worry their drinking water could become unsafe within the next two years. These concerns were particularly high among women, city dwellers, and those experiencing financial hardship.

Bluewater Research Uncovers PFAS Contamination in London

Further adding to the growing body of evidence, an independent study commissioned by Bluewater detected concerning levels of PFAS in London’s tap water. One sample taken from Harrow revealed PFAS-4 contaminants exceeding Sweden’s regulatory limits by 550%. Bluewater says these findings highlight the need for effective purification solutions, particularly in urban areas where PFAS contamination is more prevalent.

Bluewater: A Leading Solution for Clean, Safe Drinking Water

Bluewater’s advanced water purifiers use state-of-the-art filtration technology to remove up to 99.7% of harmful contaminants, including PFAS, heavy metals, and microplastics—all of which are commonly found in both tap and bottled water. Suitable for homes, businesses, and the hospitality sector, Bluewater’s purifiers provide safer, cleaner water than traditional options.

Bengt Rittri added: “As awareness of PFAS contamination rises, so does the demand for trusted solutions. At Bluewater, we believe access to pure drinking water is a fundamental human right. Our mission is to empower people to take control of their health and well-being by ensuring their water is safe and clean.”

Bluewater’s under-sink purifiers and public water dispensers are available across the UK, offering a sustainable alternative to both tap and bottled water. By eliminating PFAS and other contaminants at the point of use, Bluewater’s technology also helps to reduce plastic waste by cutting down on single-use plastic bottles, delivering superior water quality for individuals and businesses alike.