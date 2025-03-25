DVLA Rule to Cause Thousands of Private Number Plate Owners to Lose Their Registrations

Thousands of private number plate owners are at risk of permanently losing their registrations due to a stringent DVLA regulation that allows no exceptions, even in cases where the owner was not properly informed.

Many retained number plates are already beginning to expire, with the first set to be lost on 9th March 2025. The government has made it clear that once these registrations lapse, there will be no possibility of reinstatement.

Antony Clark, Marketing Manager at Plates4Less, commented: “The Department for Transport has created these rules without considering the end user in an ethical or equitable way. There is no benefit to anyone else, yet owners who believe they hold a valuable asset are being stripped of their rights overnight.”

“The DVLA makes a single, basic attempt to contact the last registered keeper using the address on the registration certificate, which is often outdated. If the owner has moved and not changed their details, or missed the notification, their registration mark may be permanently erased.

“Many assume that updating their driving licence or vehicle details automatically updates their certificate-held registration marks, but this is not the case. Owners must update the address on each certificate individually unless the registration mark is stored in an online account, which is not available for all registrations.”

VRM Swansea’s Plates4Less predicts that up to 20% of private plate owners may be affected—losing their registrations simply because their details are outdated.

This equates to thousands of registrations vanishing, millions of pounds in lost asset value and an estimated £320,000 in prepaid government transfer fees per annum wiped out.

Plates4less reports to have already seen cases where owners only discover their personalised number plate has been erased when they attempt to sell or transfer it, at which point it is too late.

To help owners avoid this unfair loss — and to provide the public with expert guidance that isn’t easily found elsewhere — Plates4Less has launched a crucial guide covering:

How to check whether a registration is due for renewal

What to do if you haven’t received a DVLA renewal reminder

How to update your details and protect a plate from automatic cancellation

Why assigning a number plate to a vehicle is the safest way to protect it

Steps to take if a plate is still registered under an outdated name

How to prevent a registration from being lost to fraud or scams

The guide also includes direct DVLA contact details and exclusive insights from industry experts. The renewal guide is available here

Antony Clark added: “The DVLA has no obligation to reinstate an expired plate, even if it’s worth tens of thousands of pounds and if the owner was never properly notified. Thousands of owners are at risk of waking up to find their valuable registration has simply vanished. The government has no plans to resell these plates or compensate affected owners – they are just lost forever.”

“If your private number plate is held on a V750 Certificate of Entitlement or a V778 Retention Certificate, we recommend checking the certificate for its expiry date (and noting it in your diary). Most importantly, make sure the certificate is registered in your name and that your contact details and address are up to date with the DVLA.”