Drive an EV for Less Than a Zone 1-2 Travelcard Costs

The Dacia Spring can now be leased through The Electric Car Scheme for just £112 per month*

A TfL travelcard for Zones 1-2 currently costs £171.70 per month

The cost is lower than premium TV bundles and high-end gym memberships in London

The Electric Car Scheme has highlighted how affordable electric vehicle (EV) leasing has become—cheaper, in fact, than many everyday expenses including London’s public transport fares.

The Dacia Spring, an all-electric car offering around 140 miles of range, is available to lease via salary sacrifice through The Electric Car Scheme for as little as £112 per month. This price is based on a four-year lease covering approximately 5,000 miles annually, and includes all essential upkeep like servicing, MOT, maintenance, and tyres. At that rate, it’s significantly less than a monthly Zone 1-2 travelcard, which currently costs £171.70.

It’s also a more affordable option than many monthly luxury or lifestyle subscriptions. For instance, a full-feature Sky package with sports, films, Netflix and kids’ content could cost up to £125 per month. Meanwhile, gym memberships at premium clubs like Virgin Active in Bromley can exceed £119 per month.

According to data from The Electric Car Scheme, affordability remains the single biggest reason people hesitate to switch to electric—with 54% of respondents citing it as their top concern, above worries about running costs, reliability or range limitations.

Used EVs Also Under £200

Beyond brand-new models, pre-owned electric vehicles are becoming increasingly popular. In fact, used EVs now make up nearly half of all leased vehicles through The Electric Car Scheme. Examples include the FIAT 500E for just £193 per month, and the MINI ELECTRIC from only £198 per month.

The Electric Car Scheme CEO and Co-Founder Thom Groot said:

“Electric Vehicles are getting more affordable and therefore accessible every day and this effect is only set to gather pace as more people make the leap to an EV and as more models become available on the second-hand market. We expect March to be a record month for EV uptake, potentially topping 35% of all new car sales for the very first time, and at prices such as this it is hardly a surprise, especially considering the upcoming increases in Road Tax for petrol and diesel models.

We know that the main concern for drivers is, affordability, which was the biggest barrier for 54% of Brits, way out in front of any concerns around range, reliability or resale value. This is why we started The Electric Car Scheme, to make EVs more affordable and help increase uptake ahead of the coming phase-out of traditional cars.”