Industry Fears Proposed Number Plate Rule Change Could Drive Surge in Illegal Plates

A proposed update to the British Standard governing number plates has prompted growing alarm across the automotive sector, with experts warning that the move could unintentionally increase the circulation of illegal and cloned plates.

The suggested change relates to BS AU 145e and is currently open for public consultation through the British Standards Institution (BSI). Under the draft amendment, regulated suppliers would no longer be permitted to sell 4D or gel-style plates, with all outward-facing surfaces required to be fully flat.

Industry figures argue that removing these currently compliant products from legitimate sellers could have serious unintended consequences. They warn that motorists may instead turn to unregulated online marketplaces, where illegal and non-compliant plates are already widely available.

Such sellers are already recognised as a major source of cloned, unreadable and untraceable number plates, which are frequently linked to vehicle crime and ANPR evasion.

Antony Clark of VRM Swansea, Plates4Less, established private number plate agent, commented:

“We fully support any measure that improves road safety and reduces number plate fraud, but changes must be guided by real evidence. When produced using compliant materials and correct processes, 4D and gel plates meet the legal standard and do not cause ANPR issues. If anything, raised characters make registrations easier to read and remember.”

Police data shows that offences linked to number plates, including cloning and ANPR avoidance, are continuing to rise, with a significant proportion of cases involving plates purchased from illegal or unregistered suppliers. Industry leaders fear that restricting compliant businesses could further strengthen this underground market at a time when enforcement resources are already stretched.

“A blanket ban risks pushing customers towards unregulated sellers and online marketplaces where illegal plates are already a major problem. The priority should be enforcing existing rules and tackling rogue traders, not removing legitimate products from compliant businesses.” Antony added.

The consultation process remains open until 13th December 2025, leaving a narrow window for manufacturers, enforcement agencies and motorists to submit evidence and feedback.

Recent attention on number plate crime has also highlighted weaknesses in the wider vehicle registration system. Members of Parliament have called for broader reforms to better protect motorists and reduce vehicle identity fraud.

A cross-government inquiry published this week suggested that as many as one in fifteen vehicles may now be displaying illegal or unreadable number plates designed to evade ANPR detection. The findings were presented to the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Transport Safety (APPGTS).

Separately, a BBC investigation revealed a sixty-four percent increase in vehicle cloning cases in London between 2021 and 2023, rising from 22,450 incidents to 36,794 over the two-year period.

Customer insight from Plates4Less indicates that demand for 4D and gel plates has grown significantly, with these designs now accounting for up to 25 percent of all new plate sales. Motorists surveyed cited both visual appeal and improved readability as key reasons for their preference.

To date, no testing evidence has been produced to show that legally compliant 4D or gel plates interfere with ANPR performance. Industry stakeholders maintain that illegal, altered or non-compliant plates remain the primary cause of detection failures.

There is concern that removing compliant raised-style plates from regulated suppliers would disproportionately affect legitimate businesses, while illegal operators continue trading unchecked. Consumers could also lose access to popular plate styles that now represent a substantial share of the market.

Experts suggest more effective solutions already exist, including stronger enforcement against illegal sellers, enhanced digital compliance tools, clearer RNPS guidance, improved traceability of plate components and tougher penalties for displaying illegal plates.

Under the draft amendment, raised characters above 2 mm would be prohibited, along with any attached materials on the outward-facing surface, including gel or 4D elements. Layered or non-flat constructions, overlays and applied materials altering surface flatness would also be banned.

If implemented, the proposed changes would effectively end the legal production of all raised-style number plates.

While previous amendments to number plate standards have not required motorists to replace existing plates, it remains unclear whether the same approach would apply in this case.

Based on current sales data, industry estimates suggest that up to a quarter of motorists who have purchased new plates within the past five years could be affected if retrospective compliance were introduced.