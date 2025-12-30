Affordable Hatchbacks Take Over UK Rentals as Vauxhall Astra Claims Top Spot in 2025

Top 10 Most Rented Cars on Turo in 2025:

While premium German models secured five positions in the top ten, the results highlight that British drivers are just as likely to opt for a dependable Vauxhall or Ford as they are a luxury BMW or Mercedes-Benz.

Beyond the top ten, the data reveals other interesting trends. The Tesla Model’s ranking demonstrates growing appetite for electric vehicles, while the Land Rover Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque placements show continued demand for premium SUVs. City cars like the FIAT 500 and Toyota AYGO remain popular for urban dwellers seeking small, efficient transport.

Rory Brimmer, Director at car sharing marketplace Turo, commented:

“The dominance of practical, affordable cars like the Astra, Focus, and Corsa shows that people are increasingly turning to car sharing for their everyday transport needs, not just special occasions. With traditional car club services like Zipcar exiting the UK market, drivers are discovering that peer-to-peer car sharing offers a more flexible and cost-effective alternative to both ownership and conventional rental.”

“The rankings underscore a fundamental shift in how people approach car use, with renters selecting vehicles that match their specific needs for a trip rather than committing to ownership. From the practical Astra for family trips, to the premium C-Class for special occasions, Turo’s platform enables drivers to access the right car at the right time.”

