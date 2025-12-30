Affordable Hatchbacks Take Over UK Rentals as Vauxhall Astra Claims Top Spot in 2025

- UK car-sharing platform publishes its most rented vehicles from the past 12 months
- Research highlights increasing demand for everyday cars after Zipcar’s market exit
- Practical family vehicles lead the rankings as motorists focus on flexibility and savings
- Vauxhall Astra emerges ahead of premium alternatives
- Compact and economy cars represent seven of the ten most popular rentals
New data from Turo has confirmed the Vauxhall Astra as the UK’s most rented car of 2025. The widely used hatchback recorded the highest number of bookings on the platform, finishing just ahead of the BMW 1 Series and Volkswagen Golf.
The results show a clear preference for accessible and economical vehicles. The top ten includes a strong selection of everyday hatchbacks such as the Ford Focus, Toyota Yaris and Vauxhall Corsa, with fewer premium models making the cut. This mix reflects a shift towards practical transport solutions rather than luxury options.
With Zipcar no longer operating in the UK, many drivers are seeking alternative ways to access cars when needed. Turo hosts are increasingly listing standard, cost-effective vehicles alongside luxury options, helping reduce ownership expenses while offering a community-based rental solution.
Vauxhall achieved notable success across the rankings, securing three positions in the top ten. The inclusion of the Astra, Zafira Tourer and Corsa highlights the brand’s ongoing appeal among drivers looking for reliable and budget-conscious vehicles.
- Vauxhall Astra
- BMW 1 Series
- Volkswagen Golf
- BMW 3 Series
- Mercedes-Benz C-Class
- Ford Focus
- Toyota Yaris
- Vauxhall Zafira Tourer
- Vauxhall Corsa
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class
While premium German models secured five positions in the top ten, the results highlight that British drivers are just as likely to opt for a dependable Vauxhall or Ford as they are a luxury BMW or Mercedes-Benz.
Beyond the top ten, the data reveals other interesting trends. The Tesla Model’s ranking demonstrates growing appetite for electric vehicles, while the Land Rover Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque placements show continued demand for premium SUVs. City cars like the FIAT 500 and Toyota AYGO remain popular for urban dwellers seeking small, efficient transport.
Rory Brimmer, Director at car sharing marketplace Turo, commented:
“The dominance of practical, affordable cars like the Astra, Focus, and Corsa shows that people are increasingly turning to car sharing for their everyday transport needs, not just special occasions. With traditional car club services like Zipcar exiting the UK market, drivers are discovering that peer-to-peer car sharing offers a more flexible and cost-effective alternative to both ownership and conventional rental.”
“The rankings underscore a fundamental shift in how people approach car use, with renters selecting vehicles that match their specific needs for a trip rather than committing to ownership. From the practical Astra for family trips, to the premium C-Class for special occasions, Turo’s platform enables drivers to access the right car at the right time.”
