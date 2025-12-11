ONEEV Expands Platform with Home Charger Integration and EV Rental Partnerships Ahead of 2026 Plug-and-Charge Rollout

ONEEV, the UK electric vehicle charging platform, has announced new agreements with charging manufacturer Easee and rental provider EVision Electric Vehicles as it broadens its services to support the full EV ownership experience.

Following its recent recognition as Brand of the Future, ONEEV now connects drivers to more than 50,000 charging locations across the UK and Ireland, with continued weekly growth.

The new collaborations are aimed at supporting key stages of the EV adoption process — trial through rental, installation of home charging, and access to public charging infrastructure.

The expanded network includes two major new partners:

Easee, a Norwegian charging technology provider with over one million units installed worldwide, will allow ONEEV users to arrange home charger installation directly via the app.

EVision Electric Vehicles, which operates a nationwide fleet of over 2,000 EVs, enables users to hire an EV while becoming familiar with ONEEV’s charging network and platform features.

ONEEV is also preparing its system for plug-and-charge functionality, expected to become widely available across UK charging infrastructure from 2026. The platform already includes live charger availability, clear pricing, secure in-app payment, and automatic receipts, with a reported 99.8% data accuracy rate.

Tim Moore, co-founder of ONEEV, said: “We set out to create an app that simply works for drivers. These new partnerships and our upcoming plug-and-charge capability reflect our continued commitment to delivering the EV experience that drivers deserve.”

Co-founder Lyndon Gough added: “2026 will be the year the EV market resets around trust, choice, and simplicity. ONEEV is going to be right at the centre of that shift, bringing drivers and charging partners the clarity and reliability the industry has been missing.”

ONEEV continues to operate through partnerships with charge point operators across the UK and Ireland.