“They’re not furniture”: New legal campaign urges reclassification of pets as family, not property

A newly launched petition is calling on the UK Government to reform long-standing laws that still classify pets as mere property in legal proceedings.

The initiative has been introduced by Cooper & Co Solicitors, a Canterbury-based firm specialising in animal-related legal matters since the 1990s. The campaign seeks to transform how Courts deal with a wide range of pet-related cases — from ownership disputes and negligence claims to custody battles often referred to as “tug of love” cases.

“Owners are shocked to learn the law still treats pets as chattels, no different from a table or a waistcoat,” says Solicitor, Jack Sullivan. “Most see their pets as family, yet Courts are not required to consider their welfare or emotional bonds. It is high time the law caught up with public sentiment.”

The call for reform comes amid compelling new data: the 2024 National Dog Survey by Dogs Trust found that 99% of dog owners consider their dogs family, while a separate study by Purina revealed that 73% of respondents view their pets as “one of their best friends”. These findings expose a significant disconnect between societal attitudes and the current legal position.

Momentum behind the campaign has grown following heightened media focus on pet-related issues, including pet theft, the implementation of the Animal Welfare (Sentience) Act 2022, and the recent passage of the Pet Abduction Act 2024 — all of which have amplified the conversation surrounding pet rights in law.

Cooper & Co reports a concerning 37.5% rise in pet custody cases between March 2024 and March 2025 compared to the previous 12 months. Many owners are reportedly separated from their animals for extended periods — sometimes over a year — as disputes work their way through the Courts.

The firm also highlights the shortcomings in negligence claims, where grieving owners are often awarded little to no compensation if a pet dies, with damages typically assessed only in terms of market value.

The petition has quickly gained momentum, drawing over 2,700 signatures in just a few days from pet owners, animal charities, and legal professionals.

Supporters can show solidarity by using the hashtag #FamilyNotProperty. A heat map linked to the campaign shows widespread backing from across the UK, further underscoring the depth of public support for legal change.

Jack adds, “for millions of people, pets are not property – they’re comfort, companionship, and unconditional love. The public already knows pets are family, it’s time the law caught up.”