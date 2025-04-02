Gary Nunn’s Fusion Style Redefines Wedding Photography for a New Era

Wedding photography is evolving—and Gloucestershire-based photographer and filmmaker Gary Nunn is at the forefront of the change with his distinctive approach, Fusion. This innovative method merges photography and cinematic video into one seamless, emotionally driven experience.

Fusion is more than simply capturing beautiful stills or creating a highlight film. It’s about preserving the full emotion and energy of the day—from quiet, tender exchanges to the unfiltered joy of the dancefloor. Gary’s relaxed yet contemporary style offers couples a true reflection of their wedding day, both visually and emotionally.

What sets Fusion apart is its simplicity: just Gary. No crowded teams, no distractions. Working solo, he manages both photography and videography with minimal intrusion, giving couples the freedom to enjoy their day naturally.

“Couples don’t want a production crew following them around,” says Gary. “They want to enjoy their day with their guests. My Fusion style means I capture everything—the laughter, the tears, the little moments—without ever getting in the way.”

With a portfolio spanning over 700 weddings around the globe, Gary combines artistic vision with technical expertise. His background in editorial photography and travel filmmaking allows him to create vivid, story-driven content that’s both polished and authentic. Each wedding is transformed into a cohesive narrative with emotive video edits and timeless photography.

In addition to the main collection, clients receive short, social-media-friendly edits perfect for instant sharing—keeping the post-wedding excitement going strong. The full delivery is curated in Gary’s signature aesthetic, tailored to the mood and energy of each unique couple.

From countryside barns to stately manors, Fusion works across all venues and styles. Gary’s calming presence and people-first approach make it easy for guests to relax, resulting in candid, genuine footage. His ability to juggle both video and stills effortlessly places him in a league of his own.

“This isn’t about ticking boxes or staging moments,” says Gary. “The couple is already telling the story—I’m just there to capture it as honestly and beautifully as possible. When they look back, I want them to see the real moments, the real energy, and feel like they’re right back in it.”

Fusion by Gary Nunn is available throughout Gloucestershire, the Cotswolds, the UK, and internationally—offering couples an all-in-one visual storytelling experience unlike any other.

For media enquiries, bookings, or to learn more about Fusion Hybrid Wedding Photography: