Innovative London Resident Unveils Matchmaking Platform for Rescue Animals

Dedicated animal enthusiast Tara Hamdi has introduced a groundbreaking ‘matchmaking platform for rescues,’ aimed at assisting charities and rehoming shelters in locating caring homes for their feline and canine companions.

Tara, who resides in London, conceived the concept for the extraordinary complimentary application, ‘Solely Rescued,’ after the loss of her beloved Max, a rescue dog, in the previous year.

In the wake of Max’s demise, Tara was profoundly impacted, prompting her and her partner to embark on a mission closely linked to the welfare of rescue animals. Subsequently, Tara temporarily set aside her 15-year-long career as the head of fundraising for multiple charitable organisations to pursue this innovative project.

Only Rescues already identified as a finalist in the Great British Entrepreneur Awards for Early Stage Excellence, enables animal-focused organisations and responsible rehoming facilities to effortlessly upload images and comprehensive profiles of their cats and dogs to the platform, at no cost. The application then undertakes the task of pairing these available animals with prospective caregivers.

Individuals with a profound love for animals in search of a new feline or canine companion will be required to complete a lifestyle questionnaire upon entering the application. This meticulous evaluation aids ‘Solely Rescued’ in making the most suitable matches between animals and potential owners.

Tara, originally hailing from Bournemouth, conveyed, “My partner and I were broken when our Max died last year. It was then we decided we had to do something for rescue animals and I paused my career of 15 years to concentrate on this.

While acknowledging the courage required to take such a leap, Tara expressed profound gratitude for the overwhelming response they received from rehoming partners and the prestigious awards shortlisting they earned even before their official launch. These early accolades reaffirmed their commitment to the cause. In the United Kingdom, there are a staggering 1.7 million dogs and cats awaiting rehoming, and Tara’s aspiration is to contribute significantly to reducing this figure.

She humorously noted, “We have joked that this is similar to a dating app, but it is really important for us that the right animals are matched with the right people and families. This is why we ask potential owners to fill out a 30 second lifestyle quiz when they enter the app. We ask a few questions that determine the right fit for the new owner’s circumstances. For example, we ask whether they have a garden or not. If people don’t have a garden, then they might not see dogs like Great Danes on their list of potential matches,”

‘Solely Rescued’ extends its services to both rehoming partners and potential caregivers without any cost. Tara eagerly invites inquiries from charitable organisations and rehoming shelters interested in featuring their rescues on the platform.

Charitable organisations and rehoming facilities with a vested interest in featuring their animals on ‘Solely Rescued’ may reach out to the team at hello@solelyrescued.com.