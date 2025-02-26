Top Convertibles to Beat February Blues

Studies show that driving a convertible with the roof down significantly lifts mood

Car sharing platform Turo offers a range of mood-boosting convertibles from just £37 per day*

With winter dragging on and February often voted the most miserable month of the year**, car sharing marketplace Turo has identified the best convertible cars available in the UK to help lift spirits as spring approaches. Many drivers find joy in the freedom of open-top driving, making a convertible the perfect antidote to the winter slump.

A 2023 study by Cranfield University and FIAT* found that driving with the roof down “can significantly improve motorists’ mood and performance,” with all participants showing a notable increase in happiness compared to driving with the roof up.

For those looking to experience the benefits of convertible driving this February, Turo offers a selection of exciting options, including models such as the BMW, Porsche, Mercedes, and FIAT cabriolets, with prices starting from just £37 per day*. For those seeking something more exclusive, a Porsche 911 Targa 4 is also available.

Budget thrills

For those looking for an exciting drive on a budget, Turo hosts options including the FIAT 500C , which is available from just £37 a day*. This includes an Automatic gearbox and Bluetooth and AUX connectivity to blast your favourite driving tunes while you go. A great first step for convertible rental.

The Mini Roadster is another option in this price range, for drivers looking to channel their inner Johnny English on their drive, available from £38 a day*, complete with Air Conditioning to keep you warm in the February chill.

Mid-range Motors

For those looking for an upgrade to the speed and looks of their convertible rental, the BMW Z4 is hard to look past at a price from just £63 a day*. This model includes heated seats and boasts 194 horsepower.

Alongside the BMW is the Mercedes-Benz E Class , perfect for the transition from city to winding roads, from just £83 a day*. The model also includes a high quality Burmester sound system, perfect for audiophiles looking to overpower the wind roar of top-down driving.

High-end fun

At the upper end of the exclusivity scale is the Porsche 911 Targa 4 , available from £208 a day,* this 365 horsepower thoroughbred will take you from 0-60 in just 4.3 seconds, offering the pinnacle of wind swept driving. It includes heated seats, and all the other modern conveniences to help make any trip comfortable and thrilling, even on an otherwise cold and depressing February day.

Rory Brimmer, Director at car sharing marketplace Turo, commented:

“Driving under a crisp blue sky with the roof down is one of the most pleasurable things you can do as a driver, and we want to emphasise that this is not just something reserved for summer or even owners of convertibles. The research around top-down driving reveals what many of us know, that the simple act of having the wind rushing through your hair makes driving much more enjoyable, which is why we want to make this experience available to everyone, all year round.