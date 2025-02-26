Top Convertibles to Beat February Blues

- Studies show that driving a convertible with the roof down significantly lifts mood
- Car sharing platform Turo offers a range of mood-boosting convertibles from just £37 per day*
With winter dragging on and February often voted the most miserable month of the year**, car sharing marketplace Turo has identified the best convertible cars available in the UK to help lift spirits as spring approaches. Many drivers find joy in the freedom of open-top driving, making a convertible the perfect antidote to the winter slump.
A 2023 study by Cranfield University and FIAT* found that driving with the roof down “can significantly improve motorists’ mood and performance,” with all participants showing a notable increase in happiness compared to driving with the roof up.
For those looking to experience the benefits of convertible driving this February, Turo offers a selection of exciting options, including models such as the BMW, Porsche, Mercedes, and FIAT cabriolets, with prices starting from just £37 per day*. For those seeking something more exclusive, a Porsche 911 Targa 4 is also available.