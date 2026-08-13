Glasgow Start-Up Velocity Edge Launches Online Platform to Simplify Lubricant Procurement

GLASGOW, UK. August 12th, 2026 – Velocity Edge , a Glasgow-based technology start-up, has launched an online platform bringing a faster, smarter way to source lubricants to businesses across the UK and beyond. Founded in December 2024 by co-founders Callum Samuel and Josh Duncan, both in their early twenties, the company was built to tackle a long-standing frustration in the lubricant industry: sourcing the right product for the right application is too often a slow, fragmented process involving multiple suppliers, endless phone calls and inconsistent technical advice.

The platform, available at velocity-edge.com, replaces that process with a single online destination where buyers can browse, compare and request quotes on lubricants from the world’s most trusted brands. Products are organised by sector across marine, aviation, automotive and industrial applications, giving customers direct access to leading names including Shell, Mobil, Castrol, Fuchs, Petronas, Total, Texaco and Petro-Canada, spanning OEM-approved engine oils, industrial hydraulics, specialty greases and aviation-grade fluids.

What sets Velocity Edge apart is that it pairs this convenience with genuine technical expertise. The team offers impartial guidance to help customers select the correct product for their application, reducing the risk of costly specification errors, a common and expensive mistake in procurement. Through a single-source supply model, sourcing multiple products from different brands no longer means managing multiple suppliers.

Despite launching only in December 2024, the founders have built momentum quickly. Velocity Edge has secured ten key supplier contracts, onboarded its first customers, and already fulfilled early international orders to Hong Kong, the UAE, Thailand and Malaysia. That progress has been recognised across Scotland’s enterprise ecosystem: Velocity Edge is an early-stage account managed by Scottish Enterprise and a member of the Strathclyde Inspire accelerator, Barclays Eagle Labs and TechScaler. The team has also won the Strathclyde Inspire100 competition and the Scottish Young Edge Round 26 competition.

The team’s entrepreneurial drive is matched by deep industry expertise. Non-Executive Director Andrew Samuel, founder and chairman of Pure Lubrication, brings over 30 years of experience in the sector and was recently named Entrepreneur of the Year 2025 at the Glasgow Business Awards. His involvement gives the young founding team a level of sector credibility that is rare for an early-stage technology venture.

“Procurement teams shouldn’t have to spend hours on the phone chasing quotes and hoping they’ve specified the right product,” said Callum Samuel, co-founder of Velocity Edge. “We built this platform so buyers can get straight to the products they need, backed by real technical expertise, without the usual back and forth.”

Josh Duncan, co-founder, added: “Our goal was never simply to sell oil online, it was to combine genuine technical know-how with the convenience of a modern e-commerce platform. Doing this from a base in Glasgow, and as part of the business community here, means a great deal to us.”

Velocity Edge also runs a “Become a Supplier” programme, inviting manufacturers and distributors to reach new customers through the platform. With the platform now live, the founders plan to grow their supplier network and broaden the product catalogue in the coming months.