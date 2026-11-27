Catalyst Marketing, the Brighton and Hove-based growth marketing agency for multi-location businesses, has changed its name to LastToLeave. The business, its ownership, its team and its client relationships are unchanged. The new website is live at lasttoleave.co.uk , and catalystmarketing.co.uk now redirects there.

The new name reflects how the agency has always worked: long-term partnerships, plans measured in years rather than months, and a team that is committed to consistent, measurable growth rather than short-term wins.

Chris Turnbull [pictured], Managing Director of LastToLeave, said: “The owners we work with have spent years building their businesses, often across several sites, and they’re tired of marketing being sold as a magic switch. What they want is a clear plan for each location, steady work that builds over time, and a straight answer about which marketing is bringing in sales. That’s how we’ve always worked. We plan in years, not months, and the new name says that better than the old one did.”

LastToLeave works with multi-location service businesses, such as clinics, showrooms and practices, whose customers make high-ticket, considered purchases like kitchens, bathrooms, garden rooms and dental implants.

The company’s work is built on three pillars:

Strategy: a bespoke plan for each location, along with a document setting out each client’s ideal customer.

a bespoke plan for each location, along with a document setting out each client’s ideal customer. Performance: Google Ads, Meta Ads, SEO (including visibility in AI search tools) and content, working together to generate and capture demand.

Google Ads, Meta Ads, SEO (including visibility in AI search tools) and content, working together to generate and capture demand. Clarity: one account manager as the single point of contact, a central CRM, and reporting from the first click to the closed deal, location by location, so owners can see which marketing is bringing in sales.

LastToLeave remains based at PLATF9RM in Hove Town Hall.