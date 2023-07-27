Expert Shares Top Tips to Enter the SEO Industry as Demand for Roles Soars

In the past six years, demand for SEO courses has surged by over 500%, indicating the thriving nature of the industry according to recent SEO statistics. However, breaking into the SEO field can be challenging due to the high number of applications for entry-level roles, as noted by SEO expert Andreas Voniatis. To help first-timers get their foot in the door, Voniatis offers valuable tips:

Showcase Your Skills with a Personal Website: Having a blog or personal website can be an excellent platform for testing and practicing SEO basics. Implement SEO strategies on your site, track the results, and discuss them in your job application. Demonstrating your ability to apply SEO techniques and achieve positive outcomes will give you a significant advantage in the entry-level job market. Familiarise Yourself with Google Documentation: While Google’s material isn’t the sole resource for SEO learning, understanding Google’s perspective on quality and best practices can be beneficial. Start by exploring the Quality Rater Guidelines and Google Search Essentials documents, which are freely available online. Being knowledgeable about Google’s approach can be a valuable talking point in interviews. Stay Updated with Industry Developments: Keeping abreast of the latest developments in the SEO industry is essential. Be well-informed through blogs, Twitter, and search-related news outlets. Stay updated on changes within major search engines as well. Being aware of recent trends and updates can be advantageous during interviews.

Voniatis emphasises that entry-level applicants should possess a willingness to learn continuously. While knowing the basics is crucial, employers also value humility and the recognition that no one, regardless of experience, knows everything about SEO. Successful SEO practitioners are those who are open to ongoing learning.

By following these tips and demonstrating a passion for learning, aspiring SEO professionals can increase their chances of securing entry-level positions and embarking on a successful career in the industry.