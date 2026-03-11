New Gogetop briefing highlights why global brands must adapt for China’s vast social media ecosystem

London-based cross-border marketing agency Gogetop Marketing has published a new industry briefing intended to guide international brands planning to enter China’s complex domestic social media market.

The document, titled Why China’s Social Media Ecosystem Demands a Different Strategy from Global Brands, examines the challenges organisations face when attempting to apply Western social media approaches to China’s highly regulated and structurally distinct platform environment.

The briefing arrives as China’s digital population continues to expand. DataReportal estimates that the country had 1.28 billion active social media user identities in October 2025. At the same time, statistics reported by Chinese state media suggest that the number of internet users in China reached 1.125 billion by the end of 2025.

According to Gogetop Marketing, many international organisations underestimate how different China’s digital platforms are from Western networks. Rather than operating within a single integrated ecosystem, brands must navigate multiple specialised platforms covering messaging, e-commerce, short video, lifestyle content, community discussion and long-form publishing, each governed by different verification processes, content rules and user expectations.

Platform usage figures underline the enormous scale of the market. Tencent reported that Weixin and WeChat together exceeded 1.3 billion monthly active users in March 2024, while Weibo announced 591 million monthly active users and 261 million daily active users in March 2025.

Bilibili recorded 366 million monthly active users and 113 million daily active users during the fourth quarter of 2025. Meanwhile, Kuaishou reported average monthly active users of 731.1 million and average daily active users of 416.2 million in the third quarter of the same year.

Market estimates suggest that Xiaohongshu, known internationally as RedNote, currently has around 300 million monthly active users.

“International brands often assume they can approach China’s platforms in the same way they approach Western social media,” said Micky Liu of Gogetop Marketing. “In reality, account verification, compliance processes, content moderation and platform functionality can vary significantly across China’s domestic ecosystem. A successful strategy needs to be designed around how these platforms actually operate.”

The agency’s briefing also highlights that many overseas companies make the mistake of treating Chinese social media engagement as a simple translation or localisation exercise. Instead, Gogetop Marketing suggests that brands must consider platform selection, account formats, regulatory documentation, content operations and commercial strategy during the earliest stages of planning.

The report is intended for founders, marketing directors and communications teams exploring potential expansion into China. It includes a detailed overview of major domestic platforms alongside a practical framework covering account set-up, verification requirements, platform strategy, content development and compliance considerations.

“China social media is not just a translation task or a channel adaptation exercise,” Liu added. “It is an ecosystem with its own logic, its own platform hierarchies and its own operational requirements. This briefing is designed to help decision-makers understand that before they commit budget, timelines and internal resources.”