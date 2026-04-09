New tool reveals why 55% of UK firms’ websites fail to engage their target audience

More than half of professional services firms across the UK are not effectively communicating with their intended audiences. A new complimentary digital tool, Soba:IQ, developed by Soba: Private Label, aims to help marketing leaders identify the underlying issues.

Created by the Glasgow-based market positioning specialist, the platform evaluates a company’s homepage using five essential benchmarks: clarity, audience focus, differentiation from competitors, supporting proof, and ability to drive buyer confidence. It then produces an immediate score alongside practical recommendations.

“In 2025, we definitively proved that professional services firms in the UK are all essentially interchangeable. to the point where no one would even notice.” Said Storm Mackay, managing director of Soba: Private Label.

“Soba:IQ now puts the power in the hands of heads of marketing, chief marketing officers and senior executives to learn what’s wrong and change it themselves.”

The release builds upon Soba’s 2025 B2B Echo Chamber Report, which reviewed 1,007 UK firms and discovered that 38% depend on vague terms such as “business,” “legal,” or “services” in their homepage messaging. Meanwhile, 55% fail to speak directly to their audience.

The issue is particularly evident among accountants, bookkeepers, and tax advisors, where 64% do not address their audience in primary messaging.

Through a clear visual dashboard, the tool outlines performance across each of the five areas and provides straightforward, actionable suggestions to strengthen positioning.

Users simply input their website URL along with key financial indicators, including average deal size and revenue, to receive an instant score out of five. No registration, payment, or email submission is required.

A select number of users who complete the analysis can also access a reduced-rate consultation using the code “areyouasadist”, aligning with Soba: Private Label’s broader message of challenging complacency in competitive markets.

“It’s often said that SMEs are the backbone of the UK economy,” Storm added, “but what we’re seeing with Soba:IQ is a country made up of tepid lifestyle businesses. Firms need to know where they stand on positioning, not six months from now, not after an expensive agency engagement, but today. This tool exists so they can.”

Soba:IQ officially launched on 8 April 2026 and is freely accessible to all UK-based professional services firms via SobaIQ.com.