One Day Agency Accelerates YouFibre’s Rebrand to You with Nationwide Campaign

One Day Agency collaborates with YouFibre, now rebranded as You, for a nationwide outdoor campaign spanning nearly 2,000 placements, aimed at boosting awareness in new service areas.

Established by Jeremy Chelot in 2019, YouFibre, now known as You, is dedicated to providing ultrafast and ultra-affordable broadband internet to UK households through full fibre technology. Earlier this year, they secured £230 million in funding alongside their sister company Netomnia, with a vision to expedite their growth across the UK by expanding their fibre service to numerous new regions.

To enhance awareness and drive sign-ups, You engaged One Day Agency, one of the fastest-growing marketing and advertising agencies in the UK. One Day Agency boasts an impressive client portfolio, including Verifone, the Polish Tourism Board, BigCommerce, Raventos Codorniu, Unidays, and more.

Laurence Beauchamp-Ward from One Day’s growth team commented, “This has been a great campaign to work on, as we have been able to demonstrate our point of difference as an agency. You detailed understanding of ready-to-service areas, big data and audiences, meant we could plan very strategically with minimal wastage. We overlaid 1st and 3rd party data with our internal planning tool, so we can locate formats and media owners that fall within immediate proximity of the desired postcodes. We are excited to see how our media mix will support the direct sales team!.”

In 2023, the Manchester advertising agency continues its rapid expansion, doubling its staff at its Manchester headquarters and strengthening its presence in international markets, including the USA and Europe.