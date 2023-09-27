London Leaflets: Bridging Businesses and Their London Audience

In 2022, Lbox Communications (Lbox) underwent a rebranding, transforming its long-established leafleting service into “London Leaflets.” This strategic move signified the company’s expansion into various areas while solidifying its position as a premier mail distribution team.

London Leaflets is responsible for delivering millions of mail items to addresses across the capital each year. It proudly serves a diverse clientele, including notable organisations such as Winkworth Estate Agents, Tops Pizza, Cascade PR, and The London Borough of Camden.

The Bedrock of Lbox Communications London Leaflets represents the evolution of the very first service offered by Lbox when it operated under the name London Letterbox Marketing.

David King, CEO of Lbox Communications, emphasises the fundamental role played by their leafleting service: “Without the success of our leafleting service in London, Lbox wouldn’t have achieved the growth it enjoys today. It is quite literally the foundation of our whole business, and has remained a consistent platform from which to expand and evolve our capabilities.”

King also highlights the enduring partnership that underscores the strength of this foundation—The London Borough of Tower Hamlets. This council became Lbox’s inaugural client in 1995 and continues to rely on the service more than 28 years later.

““We are immensely proud of the strong partnership we have with Tower Hamlets, built on our consistency and quality of service,” says King. “And this is just one example of the long-standing relationships we have forged with organisations all across London.”

Evolving to Cover Every Street, Postcode, and Borough Inside the M25 While the leafleting service has been at the core of Lbox’s offerings for nearly three decades, London Leaflets has evolved significantly to meet the demands of modern businesses.

“GPS tracking, web-based mapping, 24hr turnaround times… The expectations for leaflet delivery have changed dramatically since the mid-90s. To retain our client base and build our reputation as what we believe to be the most complete leafleting service in London, we have continuously worked to improve the standard of our offering – everything from the quality of our technology, to the vans carrying us from address to address!” explains King.

One of the key strengths of London Leaflets lies in its flexible approach, offering four distinct leaflet distribution services to cater to diverse customer needs:

Solus: A standalone delivery service to maximise focus on each individual mailing. Shared: Matching leaflets with the campaigns of up to two non-competing clients to reduce costs. Selective: A highly targeted approach, accounting for specific roads, demographic groups, property types, and more for precise campaigns. Network: Pairing leaflets with publications through Lbox’s enduring relationships with advertisers, publishers, and public sector bodies across London.

According to Lbox, this array of distribution methods, coupled with the targeted web-based mapping for each delivery, keeps London Leaflets at the forefront of leafleting services in the capital.

“We want to be the leafleting service to suit all specifications and budgets,” says King. “We can adapt our approach from client to client or campaign to campaign, ensuring that anyone can reach the right doorsteps and maximise ROI.”

Providing Clients with Complete Confidence In addition to supporting clients from initial campaign planning to rapid, high-quality print, fulfillment, and delivery, Lbox believes that London Leaflets’ key features align with the requirements of contemporary brands. These features include:

A dedicated team of uniformed distributors

GPS tracking available for all deliveries

Commercial-grade print and fulfillment machinery

Cutting-edge mapping software

ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 accreditations

Regular auditing by independent regulators

“The main features of London Leaflets, especially our GPS-tracking and commitment to retaining a full-time team of distributors, are designed to give our customers absolute peace of mind,” explains King.

“No risk of mailings going missing. No leaving campaigns half-finished. No drops in performance. Everything we do can be monitored by our clients and is verified by independent regulators, so we always stay on top of our game.”

You can find out more about London Leaflets, as well as try their unique “reach map” to explore the boroughs and postcodes they deliver to, on the Lbox Communications website.