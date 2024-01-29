Access BDD Bolsters US and Canadian Operations with Strategic Personnel Enhancements

In a significant move towards expanding its footprint in the stairlift market of the US and Canada, Access BDD, a leading provider of mobility and accessibility solutions, has strengthened its team with the addition of four distinguished professionals. This initiative reflects the company’s unwavering commitment to its growth strategy and its desire to amplify its presence in North America.

New Additions to Drive Regional Expansion

Access BDD extends a warm welcome to Kaylee Buscher, who assumes the position of Business Development Manager for the Northeast region. Kaylee’s extensive background in sales and marketing within the mobility sector, particularly in the dealer market, is anticipated to significantly contribute to enhancing Access BDD’s client engagement and market expansion efforts.

Joining the team as Business Development Manager for the Southeast region is John Biddle, whose deep-rooted industry expertise and sales prowess, especially in direct-to-consumer stairlift sales, render him an essential asset to Access BDD.

The company is also pleased to announce the return of Callum Boyd as Business Development Manager for the West Coast. Callum’s prior experience with Access BDD in France, coupled with his recent involvement in the high-rise elevator sector, offers valuable insights that are expected to drive the company’s growth initiatives on the West Coast.

Furthermore, Juan Rivera has been appointed as Technical Manager for the West Coast, bringing with him a wealth of technical knowledge in the direct sales stairlift market, which is set to reinforce Access BDD’s commitment to outstanding product support and customer service.

Strategic Team Expansion to Support Ambitious Growth Plans

The increase in the US-based team to a total of six members is indicative of Access BDD’s determined growth ambitions. The aim is to extend its market reach, enhance support for existing clientele, and cultivate relationships with key industry stakeholders who share the company’s vision and ethos. The addition of three sales experts and another technical specialist is a crucial move towards achieving these objectives.

Melissa Davies, Head of Business Development at Access BDD, stated, “The expansion of our team in the US is a strategic move to deepen our market penetration and bring our innovative solutions closer to our customers. Kaylee, John, Callum, and Juan are key to our growth trajectory, and their expertise and energy will be instrumental in our journey ahead.”

Echoing this sentiment, Managing Director Andrew Warbrick added, “This expansion is more than just adding numbers to our team. It’s about infusing new energy, perspectives, and expertise to achieve our goal of being the preferred stairlift solutions provider in the US and Canada. We are excited about the future and what this team will accomplish.”

Collaborative Training at TK Elevator Test Tower

Recently, the expanded team convened at the TK Elevator Test Tower in Battery Atlanta for a comprehensive three-day training and strategic planning session. This crucial gathering focused on product training, fostering team unity, and laying out strategic plans for the upcoming year, ensuring the team is thoroughly equipped to support dealers and market the Flow X and HomeGlide stairlifts in new territories.