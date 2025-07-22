Oras Medical Launches Peaksonic Bladder Scanner, Ushering in a New Era of Accuracy and Efficiency in Urological Care

Oras Medical has officially introduced the Peaksonic Bladder Scanner, a cutting-edge portable device designed to revolutionise bladder volume measurement across a wide range of healthcare environments.

Equipped with advanced technologies and developed with clinicians in mind, the Peaksonic Scanner sets new standards for precision, ease of use, and operational efficiency in bladder diagnostics.

At the core of its innovation is an Intelligent Mode, a standout feature that allows healthcare professionals to accurately pinpoint the bladder during the initial scan process.

This pioneering function dramatically improves the consistency of results, delivering an exceptional measurement accuracy of ±7%—a notable improvement over the industry average of ±14% found in other devices.

“We are incredibly excited to bring the Peaksonic Scanner to the healthcare market,” said Jeffrey Oravbiere, CEO of Oras Medical.

“Our mission is to empower healthcare providers with tools that not only improve patient outcomes but also streamline their workflows. The Peaksonic Scanner’s intelligent mode, coupled with its intuitive design, represents a significant leap forward, ensuring more accurate diagnoses and more efficient care delivery, whether in a hospital, clinic, or a patient’s home.”

Among its key benefits, the Peaksonic Scanner offers impressive accuracy, rapid scan speeds, and intuitive operation. Its Intelligent Mode ensures optimal bladder targeting, achieving best-in-class accuracy at ±7%. Results appear in just seconds, facilitating fast, reliable diagnostics. Three distinct scanning modes accommodate users of varying expertise, while the responsive capacitive touchscreen enhances navigation and ease of use.

The system also features robust data handling capabilities. Ample onboard storage enables direct access to past scan results, and integrated software supports patient data editing, record review, and printing. Additionally, Wi-Fi connectivity allows for seamless wireless transfer of data to computers.

Other notable enhancements include advanced documentation tools, multilingual support, voice annotations for richer patient records, and wireless printing. With its lightweight design, the device is ideal for use in hospitals, clinics, care homes, and field settings—making it an all-in-one solution for bladder care.

The Peaksonic Scanner sets a new benchmark for non-invasive bladder diagnostics, combining smart design with clinical-grade accuracy to meet the evolving needs of healthcare professionals everywhere.