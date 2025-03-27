Reflect Clinic Encourages Mums to Reconnect with Their Confidence This Mother’s Day Through Bespoke Mummy Makeover

This Mother’s Day, Reflect Clinic is extending an invitation to mums to embrace self-renewal with its customised Mummy Makeover – a tailored surgical procedure designed to help women feel like the most empowered version of themselves once more.

Specifically created to address the physical effects of pregnancy and childbirth, the Mummy Makeover combines a selection of procedures, including breast uplifts or reductions, tummy tucks, and liposuction.

These procedures target the most common post-pregnancy concerns, helping to improve body shape and resolve issues such as excess skin, persistent fat, and abdominal muscle separation – changes that can remain even after consistent fitness and healthy lifestyle choices.

Under the expert care of leading cosmetic surgeon Mr Gerard Lambe, Reflect Clinic’s approach centres around the needs of each individual. One former patient reflected on her positive journey, praising both the professionalism and compassion of the team.

“My two consultations elsewhere had personal connections,” she said.

“So I wasn’t sure I needed a third. Well, I couldn’t have been more wrong. After a few initial emails with Jayne, I was immediately at ease when we met, welcomed extremely warmly and engulfed by her affable nature.

“Research already showed me that Mr Lambe was an exceptional cosmetic surgeon, but upon meeting him, he was warm and funny and put me at ease. He gave me time (most important to me) and advice, no pressure or sales, answered my (usually) daft questions without judgment, and encouraged me to ask more.

“Every single person that looked after me on the big day was lovely. I couldn’t be happier with the experience and the result. I felt so comfortable with the whole Spire Manchester experience that before I left the building, I knew I would be choosing the Reflect Clinic.”

Performed by Mr Lambe, the Mummy Makeover goes beyond aesthetics. It’s about giving women the chance to feel strong, confident, and physically comfortable after the profound changes of motherhood.

With an attentive, compassionate team and a welcoming clinical environment, Reflect Clinic ensures every patient is supported and informed at every stage of their transformation.

For mothers contemplating whether this procedure is right for them, Reflect Clinic provides educational materials, including its guide Is a Mummy Makeover Right for You?, which outlines both the advantages and key considerations involved.

Reflect Clinic is committed to patient education, honesty, and excellence in care – ensuring mothers feel empowered to make confident, informed choices about their wellbeing.

To learn more about the Mummy Makeover or to arrange a consultation, visit the Reflect Clinic website. For direct support, contact their approachable team today.

This Mother’s Day, Reflect Clinic honours the strength and beauty of every mum, encouraging women to prioritise themselves, rebuild confidence, and embrace self-love.

For further information or to book a consultation, contact Reflect Clinic at [email protected].