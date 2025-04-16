University of Oxford Research Unlocks Sunlight-Driven Anti-Cancer Innovation

In a development hailed as a breakthrough in cancer prevention, Dr Daniel Chen of the University of Oxford, and Chief Scientist at Oxperial BioHealth, has revealed a new sunlight-powered therapy that enhances the body’s natural immune responses.

The approach, known as GPDT (Green Products Photodynamic Technology), uses natural plant-based substances which are activated by sunlight. Once triggered, these substances encourage cells to respond in ways that eliminate harmful or potentially cancerous abnormalities.

Focused on its application in treating brain cancer, the research has been formally published in Future Science OA, an international scientific journal.

Charging Cells Like Superman Dubbed by the research team as a way to “charge cells like Superman,” GPDT works by harnessing chlorophyll derivatives and other bioactive plant compounds. When exposed to sunlight—specifically light within the 400–700nm wavelength range, these compounds activate a photodynamic effect that sparks a beneficial chain reaction in cells, inhibiting cancer cell growth and supporting cellular energy. This cutting-edge technology has already been patented in the UK and Taiwan, with global patents pending. A Fusion of Nature and Innovation Dr. Chen was joined by fellow researcher from Oxperial BioHealth, Allison Huang, RPh, who explained how the technology strengthens the body’s innate energy systems and immunity. Co-authors Prof. Yao Kuan Chen and Dr. Jeff Liu emphasized the synergistic power of combining plant-based extracts with light activation, resulting in greater energy absorption and improved bioavailability, the key to reinforcing natural defenses. The team believes GPDT holds strong potential, not only as a functional food supplement for preventive health, but also as a future novel therapy for cancer prevention and immune modulation. Bridging Science, Industry, and Public Health At the launch event in Taipei, Dr. Chen showcased GPDT’s potential applications in cancer prevention and wellness. The event drew strong interest from leaders in Taiwan’s biotech and healthcare sectors, many of whom expressed intent to collaborate on bringing this innovation to the public. “This is more than just a scientific discovery,” said Dr. Chen. “We’re showing that natural compounds, activated by something as simple as sunlight, can create powerful effects in the fight against cancer. It’s a leap forward in preventive medicine.”