UK AND WORLD FIRST: GLAUCOMA OPERATION OFFERS NEW HOPE TO PATIENTS AT RISK OF BLINDNESS

Centre for Sight becomes the first clinic in the UK and globally to perform pioneering incision-free laser glaucoma procedure. The groundbreaking new glaucoma operation that takes just minutes and could offer fresh hope to thousands of people living with the sight-threatening condition.

The pioneering procedure, known as FLIGHT, uses the ViaLuxe® Laser System to deliver an incision-free, image-guided femtosecond laser treatment for patients with open-angle glaucoma. Unlike conventional glaucoma surgery, the procedure does not require a blade or incision. Instead, it uses high-resolution OCT imaging and micron-level laser precision to create tiny channels through the eye’s drainage tissue, helping restore natural fluid outflow and reduce pressure inside the eye. Current methods to make these channels involve an incision in the eye and need to be conducted in an operating theatre. This treatment can be performed in an outpatient clinic.

Glaucoma is one of the world’s leading causes of irreversible blindness. It is often called the “silent thief of sight” because symptoms can go unnoticed until permanent damage has already occurred. Current treatments typically begin with daily eye drops, before progressing to laser therapy, minimally invasive glaucoma surgery or more invasive filtration surgery.

The new five-minute procedure could mark a major step forward in glaucoma care by offering an earlier, non-incisional intervention designed to reduce eye pressure and help slow disease progression.

The first UK procedure was performed at Centre for Sight in London by Mr Sheraz Daya, Founder and Medical Director of Centre for Sight, who is internationally recognised for pioneering advances in ophthalmic surgery. The patient is Jestina Jah who is 25 years old.

Mr Daya said: “Centre for Sight has always been committed to bringing meaningful innovation to patients through technologies that advance precision, safety and the overall treatment experience. We are proud to be among the first centres globally — and the first in the United Kingdom — to introduce the FLIGHT procedure, marking a redefinition of glaucoma care.”

He continues: “The best part of it is we are accomplishing something that previously required an incision and entry into the eye. Incision free, convenient and may dispense with the requirement for eye drops in majority of cases.”

ViaLase, the medical technology company behind the procedure, says FLIGHT represents a new era in interventional glaucoma care, combining image guidance with femtosecond laser precision in a completely non-invasive approach.

Pete England, Chief Commercial Officer of ViaLase, said: “This marks an important milestone for ViaLase as we begin the commercial introduction of FLIGHT in Europe. We believe this treatment will revolutionise interventional glaucoma by enabling surgeons to more safely intervene to reach target pressures and prevent glaucoma progression. ViaLase is proud to partner with globally respected physicians to expand patient access to FLIGHT.”

Glaucoma affects an estimated 76 million people worldwide, a number expected to rise to 112 million by 2040. Most forms of the disease are chronic and, if left undetected or untreated, can lead to irreversible sight loss. Lowering intraocular pressure remains the only proven treatment to reduce visual field progression.

Founded in 1996 and led by Mr Daya, Centre for Sight is one of the UK’s longest-established and most respected centres for advanced eye care. The clinic has a reputation for adopting pioneering technologies and treating complex cases often deemed unsuitable elsewhere.

Mr Daya, who has performed more than 35,000 cataract procedures and a similar number of laser eye procedures, is widely recognised as a leader in corneal, cataract and refractive surgery. Centre for Sight operates from state-of-the-art facilities in London’s Harley Street Medical Area, East Grinstead and Surrey.

Mr Daya added: “Our purpose is to provide innovative treatments that transforms lives. Glaucoma can be devastating because sight loss is irreversible, so futuristic inventions that may allow us to intervene earlier, more precisely and with less impact on the patient experience are hugely important.”

Mr Gus Gazzard, Director of Surgery at Moorfields Eye Hospital and a user of the laser at Centre for Sight will perform the second operation this week. He said; “The ability to deliver a precise, image-guided femtosecond laser treatment without the need to open the eye represents a compelling advancement in glaucoma therapy. The level of visualization and procedural precision offered by the platform is particularly impressive.”