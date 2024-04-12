A Belated Masterpiece: The Album Launched After a 15-Year Hiatus

Today, on April 11th, the music scene welcomes an extraordinary debut album, ‘Home’, by My Turning Point, a project that has seen the light of day a remarkable 15 years post its conception.

This debut offering was initially laid down in a modest bedroom setup, later undergoing mixing and mastering within a garage turned home studio. Behind My Turning Point is the Aberdare-born, Cardiff-residing independent artist, Leon Evans, who at 50, has nurtured his craft as a guitarist and songwriter since he was a teenager.

Leon’s ‘Home’ embodies a deeply personal venture to complete a project initially slated for a 2009 release. However, life had other plans, leading him to step away from his musical pursuits in 2010 following a tumultuous period marked by personal and financial upheaval, including a divorce and the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis.

It wasn’t until 2022, in the midst of a global pandemic, that Leon faced an existential crossroads, propelling him towards completing his long-overdue musical project.

Marking a significant milestone, the album’s lead single, ‘One step closer to free’, coincided with Leon’s 50th birthday, encapsulating a symbolic stride towards liberation.

The album narrates Leon’s poignant life chapters, from the anguish of divorce in 2008 and ensuing solitude, to the warmth of new love and the daunting prospect of solitude anew. Through eight tracks, Leon shares his soul-stirring journey, set to the backdrop of acoustic melodies and elegantly understated arrangements, inviting listeners into a whirlwind of sorrow, self-discovery, love, and optimism.

Originally envisioned to follow his 2008 ‘Childhood E.P.’, under the moniker ‘Leon Live’, the album was to bear the title “This is who I am, this is who I was”. However, ‘Home’ has now taken its place, set to be accessible for digital download and as a CD complete with lyrics and liner notes from April 11th, 2024, on Bandcamp. It will also grace various streaming services and digital music outlets.