A Coastal Celebration of Strings: Suffolk Chamber Orchestra Takes the Stage at Aldeburgh Jubilee Hall

On Sunday, 18th May 2025 at 4:00 PM, the Suffolk Chamber Orchestra will present its inaugural performance at the iconic Aldeburgh Jubilee Hall with a concert titled Strings by the Sea. This eagerly awaited event will bring an afternoon of classical elegance to the Suffolk coast, celebrating timeless string compositions in an atmospheric seaside setting.

Audiences can look forward to an inspiring selection of orchestral favourites. The programme features Benjamin Britten’s spirited Simple Symphony, the heartfelt charm of Edward Elgar’s Serenade for Strings, and the effervescent melodies of Mozart’s Eine Kleine Nachtmusik. These beloved pieces have been chosen to showcase the depth and brilliance of the string repertoire, brought vividly to life by the Suffolk Chamber Orchestra’s accomplished musicians.

Set within the charming confines of Aldeburgh Jubilee Hall, this performance offers an exceptional musical experience in an intimate venue steeped in history. The hall’s acoustics and ambience provide a perfect setting for both seasoned concertgoers and newcomers to enjoy a rich tapestry of classical sound in a welcoming and relaxed environment.

“We are absolutely thrilled to make our debut in such a historic and cherished venue,” says Noel Vine, Artistic Director and Leader of the Suffolk Chamber Orchestra. “This concert is more than just a performance; it’s a celebration of music, community, and the joy of live artistic expression. We are excited to share these incredible works with our audience in the heart of Aldeburgh, and we hope this marks the beginning of many future performances in this beautiful town.”

Ticket Information:

Tickets are available now for £15.50, with children under 12 admitted for free. Tickets can be purchased online at aldeburghjubileehall.co.uk or at the door, subject to availability. Due to the high demand, early booking is strongly recommended to ensure you don't miss out on this highly anticipated performance.

Event Details: