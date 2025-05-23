Victory Amplifiers Unveils Certified Pre-Owned Storefront on reSound

Renowned British brands collaborate to offer high-quality tone that’s affordable, sustainable, and directly from the source

Victory Amplifiers, the prestigious British maker of premium guitar amps, has launched its Official Certified Pre-Owned Store on reSound.market – the UK’s trusted platform for top-tier used musical equipment.

Victory is the first of several leading brands set to open dedicated storefronts on reSound, allowing musicians to purchase certified pre-owned gear directly from manufacturers.

Through this collaboration, guitarists can now access ex-demo, artist-used, B-stock, and even rare prototype units from Victory – each one inspected, refurbished, and certified by the company’s expert team, and backed by a 12-month warranty from the factory.

For players, it’s a rare opportunity to enjoy Victory’s signature sound and build quality at reduced prices, with complete confidence thanks to the direct-from-the-brand model.

“Our amps are built to be played for life,” said Martin Kidd, Chief Designer at Victory Amplifiers.

“We’re proud to give musicians another way to experience that, with gear that’s been carefully checked, repaired if needed, and given a second chance to inspire.”

“Victory represents exactly what reSound is about: real quality, built to last,” said Lee Alexander, co-founder and CRO of reSound.

“This partnership means players can buy trusted, used Victory products with full peace of mind.”

The Victory Certified Pre-Owned Store offers thoroughly inspected amplifiers and pedals, each carrying a full year’s warranty. The inventory includes lightly used, ex-demo, artist-owned, and prototype models – all shipped directly from Victory’s UK base.

Each item undergoes rigorous inspection and refurbishment by the same engineers responsible for building Victory amps from new.

“Victory sets a high standard for quality and craftsmanship, and that’s exactly the kind of brand we want leading the way on reSound,” said Evan Michaels, co-founder and CEO of reSound.

“This launch is just the beginning – we’re building a new way for musicians to access the gear they love, directly from the makers they trust.”