North Wales’ 10-Year-Old DJ Drops First Welsh-Language Dance Track, ‘Dyheadau’

Efan Electro, a 10-year-old electronic music prodigy, has launched his debut single “Dyheadau (Radio Edit)” — an uplifting Welsh-language dance anthem already making waves on social media.

Known offstage as Efan Henri, the young DJ and producer began his musical journey at just 7. He has since captivated Welsh festival crowds and even earned a slot alongside legendary DJ Judge Jules.

His track Dyheadau (Welsh for “Aspirations”) is not only a statement of youthful ambition but a bold creative move that brings the Welsh language into an EDM space it seldom reaches.

“I love DJing and producing music, and I want people to hear Welsh in dance tracks too — not just rock and pop,” says Efan. “It’s my language, and it belongs in modern music as much as anywhere else.”

Support for the track is growing online, with praise coming in from electronic music lovers and Welsh speakers alike — all drawn to Efan’s energy and originality.

Infused with punchy house beats and layered with vibrant electro textures, Dyheadau blends tradition and innovation in a way that feels fresh and empowering. The single is now available on Spotify and other platforms worldwide.

Stream Dyheadau (Radio Edit) here: Listen on Spotify

This summer, Efan will perform at prominent festivals such as Kendal Calling and Lakefest, milestones that solidify his place as one of the youngest performing DJs on the UK circuit.

In addition to live appearances, he is already producing his second release, expected later in 2025. Efan continues to work from his home setup in North Wales while being mentored by seasoned UK dance music figures.

His artistry also represents a wider cultural moment, with Welsh youth using digital tools and modern genres to carry forward their linguistic heritage.

About Efan Electro:

Efan Electro is a young DJ and producer from Llanllechid, on the edge of Eryri (Snowdonia) in North Wales. He is passionate about dance music, sound design, and bringing the Welsh language to the electronic music scene. He is one of the youngest DJs in the UK performing at festivals and club nights, and is currently working on new music to follow his debut.