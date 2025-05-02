What are You Looking for?

D’UANTRI Makes Explosive Debut with “Bad Things” – A Fierce Collision of Dark Trap and Trap Metal

Digital artist D’UANTRI, the bold new music project from visionary creator Tii Ricks (also known as Mordechai), is set to drop their debut single “Bad Things” on 9 May 2025 — a visceral blend of dark trap and trap metal that marks the start of an audacious sonic journey.

With D’UANTRI, Tii Ricks presents a boundary-pushing concept that merges the raw intensity of trap metal and dark trap with the rhythm-driven essence of cream trap and the lyrical agility of hip-hop. The project provides a fresh creative outlet for Ricks to explore musical territories beyond the conventional.

The mind behind D’UANTRI is internationally acclaimed artist and producer Tii Ricks. Born on a US Army base in Germany to a Finnish mother and American father, she grew up in Brooklyn, USA, before relocating to Finland after the loss of her father — a life journey that deeply informs her art, infusing it with a blend of cultural identity, grief, and resilience.

Tii Ricks’ creative background extends beyond music. With formal training in Film, she has directed and edited award-winning television, short films, documentaries, and music videos. Her portfolio includes the internationally distributed feature “Better Than Andy” (2009) and the horror film “Rage: Midsummer’s Eve” (2015), both receiving coverage from genre-specific media.

In addition to her work in film, Ricks is a published autobiographer, known for her ability to connect emotionally through narrative. As Mordechai, her music has gained international acclaim and has been played on radio stations in over 30 countries — a testament to her ability to engage audiences globally through sound.

Through D’UANTRI, Ricks embraces the possibilities of digital creativity, using cutting-edge technology and AI to craft immersive, genre-defying soundscapes. The project illustrates her belief that digital tools can elevate human expression rather than replace it.

Although D’UANTRI exists as a digital entity, the soul of the project is rooted in Ricks’ own lived experience. Every track is written by her, imbued with purpose and connection, and intended to resonate with a worldwide audience in search of innovation and emotional depth. She also sees D’UANTRI as an evolving platform for future collaborations with similarly forward-thinking artists.

“Bad Things” sets the tone for what D’UANTRI promises to be — an intense, atmospheric, and unapologetically bold sound that introduces a fresh voice to the alternative and experimental music landscape.

