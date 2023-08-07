Devastation Strikes Zoo Staff as Endangered Baby Giraffe Succumbs Shortly After Mother’s Passing

Heartbreak fills the hearts of zoo workers as they mourn the loss of a baby giraffe, just days after its mother’s passing.

Zuri, the young calf, and her mother, Penelope, both belonging to the endangered Masai giraffe sub-species, tragically departed within a span of three days.

The sorrowful event unfolded at Cameron Zoo in Waco, Texas, where the ten-year-old Penelope fell ill and succumbed to her ailment.

Following Penelope’s passing, the delicate infant Zuri was lovingly cared for by the zoo’s devoted staff. They diligently hand-reared her, ensuring she received the nourishment and attention required for her well-being. Her sustenance came in the form of a milk formula.

To provide comfort and companionship during this challenging time, the adorable Masai calf found solace in the company of Jenny, a reticulated giraffe.

Despite the diligent efforts and care bestowed upon Zuri, she tragically passed away on 22 July, merely three days after losing her beloved mother.

Both giraffes underwent an animal autopsy, and the results are expected to be available in several weeks, shedding light on the cause of their untimely departures.

The loss of Zuri deeply grieves the team at Cameron Zoo. A spokesperson for the zoo expressed their heartfelt sadness, saying, “The Cameron Park Zoo is grieving the passing of Zuri, who died early this morning. Zuri is the baby Masai giraffe calf of Penelope, who passed away on Wednesday, July 19.”

Zuri’s well-being had been closely monitored by the zoo’s veterinarian and staff throughout her developmental journey. Despite their vigilance and care, fate had other plans.

In the wake of her passing, an animal autopsy, also known as a necropsy, was conducted to ascertain the precise cause of death. Additionally, the zoo will undertake an independent review to gain further insights into the situation.

Masai giraffes, the largest giraffe species, are native to Central and Southern Kenya, as well as Tanzania. Their striking and unique star-like blotches extending to their hooves distinguish them. Tragically, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) classifies Masai giraffes as endangered, primarily due to the threat of poaching and habitat fragmentation.

As the zoo community collectively mourns the loss of Zuri and Penelope, their memories serve as a poignant reminder of the importance of ongoing conservation efforts to safeguard the future of these magnificent and endangered creatures.