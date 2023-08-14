81-Year-Old Fulfilles Lifelong Dream of Meeting a Giraffe

An 81-year-old pensioner has joyously fulfilled her lifelong dream of encountering a giraffe up close and personal.

June Williams, whose admiration for these towering creatures has spanned eight decades, adorned her bedroom with giraffe-themed cushions, figurines, and artwork.

Her affection for the long-necked mammals was solidified during a voyage to Namibia, Africa in the mid-80s, accompanied by her husband Barry.

Despite harboring deep admiration from a distance, June, at 81 years old, had never witnessed her beloved giraffes in close proximity.

However, her wish was splendidly granted during a visit to Chester Zoo, where she was granted a remarkable giraffe feeding experience, organized by Care UK, the operators of her residence, Deewater Grange Care Home.

Bedecked in giraffe-print socks, June was guided through the experience by her daughter Nia and accompanied by the zoo’s staff, transforming her day into a VIP encounter.

Expressing her elation, June shared, “The experience was absolutely splendid and exceeded all my expectations. I am profoundly thankful to the Deewater Grange team and the zoo for affording me the opportunity to fulfill my cherished dream.”

“Giraffes have always held a special place in my heart, yet I never had the chance to interact with one up close until now.”

Sally Cooper, the Home Manager at Deewater Grange, commented, “At Deewater Grange, we strive to go above and beyond to bring happiness to our residents. Upon learning of June’s lifelong wish to meet her favourite animal, we were determined to make it a reality.”

“Our Wishing Tree initiative serves as a wonderful conduit for our residents to share their dreams and aspirations, and the immense satisfaction derived from turning these dreams into reality is truly heartening.”

“We are absolutely thrilled to have been a part of June’s journey towards realising her lifelong dream. Witnessing the delight on her face as she met Millie and Sydney was an immensely gratifying experience.”

Chester Zoo, which hosted this heartwarming encounter, played an instrumental role in ensuring June’s day was truly special.

The enchanting rendezvous took place on the 1st of August.