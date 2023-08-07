Baffling Hotel Mix-Up: British Couple Encounter Stranger with the Same Name in Santorini

A British couple’s holiday took a puzzling turn when they arrived at Nefeli Homes in Santorini, Greece, only to discover that someone else had already checked in under the same name. Phoebe Cruz, 24, and her boyfriend Lewis had eagerly anticipated their stay, but upon arrival, the hotel staff informed them of the strange mix-up.

Having paid £413 for their accommodation, the couple feared they might have to find another room or cut short their vacation due to the confusion. Once back home in England, Phoebe took to TikTok to share the bizarre ordeal, and the video garnered over 2.2 million views.

Phoebe, who works in marketing, explained that upon check-in, the hotel staff expressed confusion, stating they were not expecting any additional bookings. To their surprise, they were told that someone named Phoebe Cruz had already checked in earlier that day, and the person even filled out the forms with Phoebe’s name for the booking.

The staff member attempted to contact the guest in the room registered under Phoebe’s name but received no response. Thankfully, the hotel’s reception team managed to find a better room for the couple and upgraded them to a premium suite with a jacuzzi overlooking the sea.

While the mix-up was unsettling, Phoebe expressed gratitude for the upgraded experience and the attentive hotel staff who made their stay comfortable and enjoyable.

Phoebe’s TikTok video went viral, prompting numerous concerned reactions from social media users who shared similar experiences or expressed their shock at the incident.

The hotel has not yet provided a comment on the situation.

As the couple’s mysterious hotel mix-up becomes a viral sensation, many wonder how such a baffling occurrence could have happened, raising questions about hotel security and procedures.