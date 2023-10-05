Devoted Puppy Refuses to Leave Teen Owner’s Side After Tragic Fatal Bike Crash

In a heart-wrenching story, a loyal puppy named Boots demonstrated unwavering devotion by refusing to leave the side of its teen owner after a tragic road accident claimed her life.

The 17-year-old, Débora Abigail Véliz Reynosa, met with a fatal accident when a lorry driver allegedly struck her while she was riding her motorbike on a roundabout. Her faithful puppy, Boots, accompanied her on this fateful journey.

Débora, a passionate animal lover, had adopted Boots just one day before the accident. She decided to take in the puppy to provide it with a better life, especially after learning about its past abuse by its previous owner.

On the day of the accident, Débora had been returning home from buying clothes and accessories for her new canine companion in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala, on September 20th.

Despite the tragic circumstances, Boots miraculously survived the accident and was discovered by the police next to its owner’s lifeless body.

Officers secured the scene and offered comfort to the grieving puppy, which steadfastly refused to leave Débora’s side.

Reports reveal that Débora had been involved in animal welfare work from a young age. At just 12 years old, she used the proceeds from selling empanadas to help stray dogs in her community.

Before her untimely passing, Débora was pursuing studies in criminology at the Centre for Integrated Studies in Quetzaltenango. The educational institution expressed profound sorrow over her death, offering prayers for her eternal peace.

Débora’s friends and family bid her farewell at her funeral on September 21st. The local community has been demanding justice for her tragic death.

The police have conducted a raid on a local property and seized a lorry believed to be involved in the accident, although the owner is currently missing. Meanwhile, the victim’s puppy has been entrusted to family members.

Débora’s boyfriend, Samuel, has generously agreed to adopt Boots and provide the care and love that Débora would have wanted for her beloved companion.

The investigation into the fatal accident remains ongoing, as the community mourns the loss of a young woman who dedicated her life to helping animals in need.