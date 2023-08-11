Elon Musk Auctions Twitter Memorabilia from Company Headquarters Amid X Rebrand

Elon Musk is putting up for auction a diverse collection of Twitter memorabilia from the company headquarters as part of the X rebranding initiative.

A total of 637 lots are set to be auctioned off, featuring a variety of items including the iconic large Twitter bird logo that was recently removed from the San Francisco office.

Among the items up for auction are neon hashtags, @ signs, and a distinctive wooden coffee table shaped like the well-known Twitter bird logo. Despite the presence of high-value items, the bidding will begin at a modest $25 (£19.67).

The auction includes an assortment of musical equipment such as guitars, Yamaha keyboards, and even a DJ booth, catering to different interests.

Elon Musk, at 52 years old, seems to be undertaking a significant cleanout as he also lists a range of furniture items from the Twitter headquarters, including chairs, sofas, and tables. The collection even includes various kitchen equipment items, such as a La Marzocco espresso machine valued at $9,610 (£7,564) and several fridges along with a beer tap dispenser.

The assortment further extends to oil paintings of viral pictures, including the famous “Oscars 2014 Ellen DeGeneres Selfie” and a tweet by former US President Obama.

Earlier this year, Twitter itself conducted an auction featuring numerous items from its San Francisco headquarters, where a statue of its iconic bird logo fetched a price of $100,000.

The upcoming auction is organized by Heritage Global Partners, with bidding scheduled to commence in the following month, starting from the 12th of September.

These auctions come as Elon Musk implements cost-cutting measures at Twitter after his $44 billion acquisition of the company. With an estimated net worth of £177 billion ($225 billion), the Tesla CEO continues to make strategic moves across various business ventures.