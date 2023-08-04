Mural Tribute in Oakland Honors Late “Euphoria” Star Angus Cloud

In a heartfelt display of remembrance and love, artist Darin Balaban and friends of the late “Euphoria” star, Angus Cloud, united to create a stunning mural in his hometown of Oakland, Calif.

A touching video, shared by Made by Darin, captures the artistic process behind the mural tribute dedicated to the actor, who tragically passed away in Oakland at the tender age of 25.

Angus Cloud gained fame and admiration for his remarkable portrayal of drug dealer Fezco on HBO’s acclaimed series “Euphoria.” It was serendipity that brought him to the limelight when a scout spotted him in New York and recognized his talent, leading to his iconic role on the show.

As the news of his passing deeply saddened fans and the entertainment industry alike, the mural serves as a testament to the impact Angus Cloud had on the hearts of many. Through his authentic and captivating performance, he became a beloved figure on the show and in the hearts of viewers.

Amidst the public’s admiration, the actor’s family shared a poignant statement, revealing that he had been grappling with the recent loss of his father, who was laid to rest just a week before his own untimely passing.

The mural in his hometown of Oakland stands as a beautiful and lasting tribute to a young talent whose star shone brightly but was taken too soon. Angus Cloud’s memory will forever be etched in the hearts of those he touched through his work and as a cherished friend to many.