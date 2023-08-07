Admirer Surprises Girlfriend with Enormous Rose Bouquet Delivered by Crane for Barbie Movie Date

In a gesture reminiscent of classic romance tales, a deeply enamored man has astounded the online community by inviting his girlfriend to watch the Barbie movie with a jaw-dropping bouquet of roses, so colossal that it required the assistance of a crane for delivery.

Recreating a scene akin to Romeo and Juliet, the magnificent bouquet gracefully ascended to the woman’s first-floor balcony, capturing hearts and imagination alike.

The romantic Romeo behind this grand display is none other than Abel Cortez. With a heart full of affection, he posed the endearing question to the apple of his eye, “Would you do me the honor of watching Barbie with me?”

Happily, the fortunate lady, whose name remains undisclosed, accepted the invitation with delight, embracing the heartwarming experience.

Abel sourced the impressive roses from Las Rosas Florist and enlisted the services of Apside Cranes to orchestrate the awe-inspiring delivery. Both establishments are based in Zihuatanejo, Guerrero, Mexico, where this captivating act of love unfolded.

As of the latest update, the outcome of their cherished date night is yet to be revealed, leaving the online community eagerly awaiting further news.

Another, perhaps feeling inspired, expressed, “I must be doing something wrong…”

Estrella simply wrote, “Wow, very beautiful.”

However, as is often the case in such scenarios, not everyone was swept away by the romantic sentiment. Cynical comments also found their way into the mix.

Elba remarked, “The flowers are gonna wither anyway!”

Beto added a hint of skepticism, speculating, “I think she said ‘no’.”

Fabi, with a touch of melancholy, commented, “They’re going to split up, and the roses are going to wilt. Bye.”

Meanwhile, Barbie’s cinematic triumph exceeded all box office expectations, surpassing even Christopher Nolan’s historical drama Oppenheimer during its debut week.

The profound gesture of love showcased by Abel Cortez will undoubtedly remain etched in memory, an enduring testament to the timeless power of romance and grand gestures of affection.