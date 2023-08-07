Tragic Chain of Events: Woman, 27, Found Dead Following Husband and Stepson’s Fatal Plane Crash

Amidst a chain of devastating events, a 27-year-old woman was discovered fatally wounded in her home on the very day her husband and stepson were laid to rest following a heart-wrenching plane crash.

Garon Maia, a dedicated cattle rancher, and his 11-year-old son Francisco tragically lost their lives on 29th July, embarking on a fateful flight from Vilhena Airport in Rondônia State, Brazil. Unfortunately, moments after takeoff, the aircraft vanished from radar, leaving family and authorities anxiously searching for any signs of the ill-fated flight.

With their intended destination being Fazenda Jaqueline Airport, merely 15 minutes away, the father and son had set off in Maia’s Beechcraft Bonanza A-36 aircraft.

A grim discovery came to light on 30th July when the wreckage of the plane was found, nestled within a dense forest area near the state border with Mato Grosso.

Compounding the tragedy, local media circulated images of Maia seemingly sipping a beer while his young son occupied the pilot’s seat. The timing of these photos remains unverified, leaving questions unanswered.

In the wake of their unimaginable loss, Ana Paula Pridonik Silva, 27, the heartbroken wife of Garon Maia, took to social media to express her profound grief. She lamented, “[…] I should have gone with you when you asked me, my love. I won’t be able to stay here without you.” The couple had cherished three years of togetherness, now forever marred by the pain of this tragedy.

Tragically, just hours after laying her husband and stepson to rest on 1st August, Pridonik was discovered in her home in Campo Grande, suffering serious injuries. Despite efforts to save her, she succumbed to her wounds, and her life was tragically cut short at 2.50 pm. Local reports suggest that she took her own life with a firearm, but official confirmation on the cause of her death remains pending.

Her final resting place would be in her hometown, Colorado do Oeste in Rondônia State, where she would find eternal repose alongside her departed loved ones.

As the bereaved family grapples with overwhelming grief, the Aeronautical Accidents Investigation and Prevention Center diligently investigates the circumstances surrounding the plane crash, seeking answers and understanding in the midst of this incomprehensible tragedy.