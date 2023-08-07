French Government Incentivizes Clothing Repairs to Combat Fast Fashion

The French government has taken a significant step in the fight against fast fashion by implementing a unique initiative to encourage clothing repairs. In a bid to reduce the wasteful disposal of damaged garments and shoes, French citizens will now receive financial support from the government for getting their clothes repaired. The ‘textile repair bonus,’ set to launch in October, will enable individuals to claim back an amount ranging from €6 (£5) to €25 (£21) per repair.

With an estimated 700,000 tonnes of clothing discarded annually in France, two-thirds of which end up in landfills, the government aims to curb this environmentally damaging practice. Junior Ecology Minister, Bérangère Couillard, expressed the government’s commitment to combating fast fashion and promoting sustainable consumer choices. By encouraging repairs over purchasing new items, the scheme seeks to foster a more eco-friendly approach to clothing consumption.

Local shoemakers and sewing workshops are being urged to participate in the initiative, with Refashion, an eco-organization, set to finance the repairs. The government is reportedly allocating €154 million (£132 million) over five years to fund the textile repair bonus. Beyond its environmental impact, the scheme also aims to create new job opportunities in the repair sector, further contributing to the country’s sustainable development goals.

In addition to the repair incentive, clothing shops are now required to label their items with details about the materials used and disclose the country of production on the label. These measures are aimed at promoting transparency and responsible consumer choices within the fashion industry.

This initiative comes at a crucial time when the harmful consequences of fast fashion on the environment are becoming increasingly evident. Earlier this year, satellite images revealed a massive dump site of fast fashion in the Chilean desert, highlighting the urgency to address the issue on a global scale. The French government’s proactive approach seeks to address the negative impact of fast fashion while fostering a more sustainable and responsible fashion culture in the country.