Renowned Author Sir Ian Rankin Downgraded to Economy Class by British Airways on “Once-in-a-Lifetime” Trip

Sir Ian Rankin, the celebrated crime writer, found himself downgraded from business class to economy on a British Airways flight during a trip to Greece for a “once-in-a-lifetime” experience of watching the Greek tragedy play, Oedipus Rex.

Hailing from Scotland, the 63-year-old author and his wife embarked on a journey of over 330 miles from Edinburgh to London Heathrow for their flight. However, upon reaching the airport on August 24th, they were informed that the business class was oversold and they would be seated in economy.

While business class tickets typically cost double the price of economy tickets, Rankin expressed his dismay on Instagram, stating, “On my way to a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Greece to see Oedipus Rex. Treated ourselves to British Airways business class. Tickets bought and paid for in February. Now told business class is full and we’re being bumped to economy, traveller beware.”

Rankin later tweeted about the incident, humorously noting, “Story of my life.”

The acclaimed novelist also shared an interaction with British Airways’ gate staff at Heathrow, claiming that 98% of bumped passengers usually regain their original seats at the gate. However, he and his wife found themselves in the remaining 2%.

The situation garnered attention on social media, with fans and followers expressing their support and curiosity about the circumstances. Rankin, who was knighted earlier in the year for his contributions to literature, engaged with fans’ questions, sharing insights into his experience and the steps he had taken prior to the flight.

British Airways responded on Twitter, apologizing for the inconvenience and offering assistance. Rankin, in turn, expressed skepticism about automated apologies and the process of filling out forms after the trip.

The incident brought attention to overbooking practices by airlines, prompting discussions about customer experiences and the impact of such situations on passengers’ travel plans.