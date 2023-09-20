Stranded Shark Rescued by Swimmers on Russian Beach

In a heartwarming act of kindness, swimmers at a beach in Primorsky Krai, Russia, joined forces to rescue a stranded 7-foot-long shark that had become entangled in a fishing net.

Two courageous individuals sprang into action, pushing the distressed shark back into the open sea from the shoreline, liberating it from its predicament.

However, another video from the same incident captured a beachgoer seemingly prying open the shark’s jaws, possibly for photos.

Reports suggest that the shark in question was a porbeagle shark, a species that typically inhabits cold, temperate waters and can be found at depths of up to 2,300 feet. Their diet consists of small fish, mollusks, and crustaceans.

The swimmers’ rescue effort highlights the importance of vigilance while swimming and a collective commitment to protecting marine life. One of the beachgoers aptly remarked, “Take a look around when you’re swimming. You’ll remember everyone who was here.” This incident serves as a reminder of the positive impact people can have when they come together to help creatures in need.