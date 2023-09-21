Award-Winning Pastry Chef, Age 23, Dies in Motorcycle Accident

The culinary world mourns the loss of Giovanni Pirro, a talented award-winning pastry chef who tragically lost his life in a motorcycle accident at the tender age of 23.

The heartbreaking incident occurred when Giovanni crashed his motorcycle, and despite the prompt response of emergency services who made every effort to revive him, his life could not be saved. The accident took place on State Road 272, situated between San Giovanni Rotondo and Monte Sant’Angelo in Apulia, Italy, on September 17th.

Giovanni’s passion for pastry artistry led him to work at Café Noir, which happened to be his parents’ cake shop and ice cream parlor, located in their hometown of San Marco in Lamis. The family-owned business had achieved remarkable recognition on both national and international levels, particularly for its panettone and ‘colombe’ dove-shaped Easter cakes. In fact, the International Federation of Pastry, Ice Cream, and Chocolate acclaimed their classic colomba as the best in Italy in 2023.

The local football team, ASD San Marco, paid tribute to Giovanni on social media, acknowledging the profound impact his loss had on the community. The club expressed their condolences and announced their intention to observe a minute of silence during their game in honor of Giovanni, who was part of their sponsor family. Supporters paid their respects with banners that read, “Run among the angels. Bon voyage, Giovanni,” and “Embrace and run together. Rest in peace, Giovanni.”

Giovanni’s final farewell took place on September 18th, leaving behind his grieving parents, Michele Pirro and Rachele Coco, as well as two older siblings.

The local mayor, Michele Merla, shared heartfelt condolences, describing Giovanni as a young man who left a lasting impact on his community. He praised Giovanni’s professionalism as a cake designer and acknowledged his contribution to elevating the family business to a standard of excellence. The mayor bid farewell with the words, “Bon voyage, Giovanni, keep flying up there.”

Giovanni, an avid biker, had a substantial online following with nearly 4,000 followers on Instagram. He often shared snapshots of his motorcycle adventures and the intricate finishing touches on his stunning cakes.