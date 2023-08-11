Categories

Tampa’s Mayor Discovers Over £1 Million Worth of Cocaine While Celebrating Son’s Birthday Trip in Marathon, Florida

During a family holiday to the Florida Keys, a prominent Florida mayor uncovered a substantial cache of cocaine worth over £1 million just last month, as announced by official sources.

A photograph shared by Walter N. Slosar, Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol, visually documents 70 pounds of cocaine meticulously arranged into bricks, adorned with an artistic butterfly motif. The agency discloses that these illicit substances boast an approximate street value of £1.1 million.

Jane Castor, the Mayor of Tampa, along with her kin, were situated in Marathon to commemorate her son’s birthday. On the 23rd of July, as narrated by various accounts, they embarked on a fishing expedition. Upon spotting scattered debris in the water, Castor, a former chief of police, promptly recognized the nature of the findings.

Having hauled the package aboard their vessel, they promptly notified the local law enforcement authorities. The seized cocaine was subsequently handed over to the vigilant custody of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency.

Sam Allcock
Written by

Sam Allcock

Sam Allcock is the founder of PR Fire. He helps small to medium-sized businesses land coverage in publications through smart press release distribution.

