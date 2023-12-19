Top 3 TV Shows Living a Second Life in Online Gambling

Wouldn’t it be great to be a contestant on some of the best TV game shows of all time? With the games based on them at live casino games, you can give it a go at any moment.

These real money live games are all based on popular TV shows, including Deal or No Deal, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and Wheel of Fortune. In some cases, they’re almost the same, and in others, they’re adaptations.

Let’s check the games out and see how they work.

Deal or No Deal

Who could forget the heart-thumping moments from Deal or No Deal? This iconic TV show originated in the Netherlands, but it really took off in the USA and the UK. The viewers sat on the edge of their seats as contestants chose from briefcases full of cash, accepting or declining deals from the banker in between.

Deal or No Deal was such a hit that Evolution decided to adapt it for live dealer casinos. After playing some initial rounds in an RNG-powered vault and then stuffing briefcases with cash, players proceed to the main studio, where they eliminate briefcases.

The live game has all the suspense and thrill of the TV show itself. As the 16 briefcases are eliminated, the banker will begin making offers to entice you to settle. How much can you win? It depends on both the vault round and how much you stuffed into the briefcases, but 1,000x is possible.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire Live Roulette

Launched in the UK back in 1998, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire has to be one of the most successful TV games shows of all time. Variations of it spread across the world, and it even featured in Slumdog Millionaire – an entire movie was based around the game’s premise.

The core elements of WWTBAM are multiple choice questions, with each successful answer progressing the player to the next prize on the ladder. When they get stuck, the player has three options or lifelines: 50/50, Ask the Audience, or Phone a Friend.

Being such a huge success, it was only a matter of time before Who Wants to Be a Millionaire was adapted to a live casino game. Playtech did it in collaboration with Sony, turning it into a live roulette game show. It has two traditional lifelines: 50/50 and Ask the Audience, along with a new one: Ask the Host.

The European roulette wheel in this game has special pockets that trigger bonus rounds and multipliers. Between one and ten ‘Millionaire Numbers’ are chosen after the betting window closes, and if you land on them, you either win a multiplier or a chance to play the ‘Millionaire Bonus Round.’

If you trigger the Millionaire Rounds, you’ll go into a bonus feature similar to the game show. You’ll answer multiple-choice questions, advancing to the next prize as you go. Of course, you’ll also have lifelines, just like in the TV show!

Wheel of Fortune

No list of live casino games based on TV shows would be complete without mentioning the original Wheel of Fortune. This money wheel game started in 1975 and became one of the most-watched TV game shows of all time.

As it happens, there are multiple live casino games based on Wheel of Fortune. Dream Catcher, Monopoly LIVE, Crazy Time, and Spin a Win all use the money wheel concept with cash prizes, and most of them have extra bonus rounds to make it even more exciting.

With these exciting money wheel games, players can enjoy all the excitement of Wheel of Fortune from the comfort of home.