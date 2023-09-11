University Students Unearth 1,200-Year-Old Cemetery at Ancient Monastery

A group of university students has made a remarkable discovery – a 1,200-year-old cemetery situated within the grounds of an ancient monastery.

In total, the remains of more than 50 individuals were found at this significant historical site.

This astounding find was made by a team of researchers and students hailing from the University of Reading while they were conducting explorations at the Anglo-Saxon site. This historical treasure is nestled near the Holy Trinity Church in Cookham, located in the vicinity of Maidenhead, Berkshire.

It’s noteworthy that the university and the research team had acquired permission from the Holy Trinity Church Cookham to carry out their archaeological investigations in the area.

The origins of the monastery can be traced back to the 8th and 9th centuries, and it was initially discovered in 2021 by the archaeology department of the University of Reading. However, recent excavations have unveiled even more astonishing finds at the site, including the remains of over 50 individuals.

Upon closer examination, it was determined that the discovered skulls belonged to both adults and children of varying genders. Alongside these remarkable discoveries, the team also stumbled upon a substantial timber structure complete with a floor and fireplace, which would have been in use during the time of the monastery.

The University of Reading’s Department of Archaeology has plans to return for further excavations at the Cookham site in 2024, undoubtedly hoping to uncover more secrets of this intriguing historical location.