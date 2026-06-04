Campaign for Stronger Roadside Animal Protections Passes 60,000 Signature Milestone

STOURBRIDGE, UK, June 4, 2026 – A campaign seeking changes to UK road traffic legislation has attracted support from more than 60,000 signatories. CatsMatter says reforms are needed to ensure animals injured in collisions are not left without help and to provide owners with greater clarity and accountability when incidents occur.

Campaigners are urging the Government to introduce a legal obligation for motorists to stop and provide assistance following a collision involving an animal when it is safe to do so. Similar requirements already operate in countries including Italy and Hong Kong.

In Italy, Article 189(9 bis) of the Highway Code (Codice della Strada) requires drivers involved in a collision with pets, livestock or protected animals to stop, provide assistance and notify the authorities. Guidance from the Automobile Club d’Italia states that this includes ensuring injured animals receive appropriate help. Hong Kong also updated its Road Traffic Ordinance in 2021, introducing a requirement for drivers to stop after striking a cat or dog to improve access to timely veterinary treatment.

The UK currently imposes no legal duty to assist an animal following a collision. Drivers are only required to report incidents involving a limited list of species. Section 170(1)(b)(ii) and (8) of the Road Traffic Act 1988 covers horses, cattle, asses, mules, sheep, pigs, goats and dogs. Cats are not included, despite many being smaller than dogs that fall within the legislation. Poultry, alpacas and numerous other kept animals are also excluded, while wildlife receives no protection under these provisions. Although the Department for Transport has stated that the list was intended to cover working animals, campaigners argue it no longer reflects modern realities. CatsMatter has published a short video explaining Section 170.

This gap in the law has left many owners devastated. Millie survived serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle and left unattended, requiring months of recovery. Rani was discovered dead by a roadside verge, leaving her owner without any explanation of what had happened. Such cases mirror the experiences of thousands of pet owners across the country. Calls for reform have appeared repeatedly through petitions and parliamentary initiatives. An Early Day Motion submitted in 2022 referenced PetPlan estimates suggesting around 230,000 cats are hit by vehicles in the UK annually and called for stronger protections for pets and their owners.

Confusion surrounding the law remains widespread. Research reported by the AA in 2025 found that many motorists mistakenly believed cats were already covered by reporting requirements. At the same time, UK animal welfare legislation has evolved significantly since the Road Traffic Act was introduced. The Animal Welfare Act 2006 recognised animals’ ability to suffer, while the Pet Abduction Act 2024 acknowledged the emotional significance of companion animals.

Section 2 of the Animal Welfare Act 2006 defines a protected animal as a domesticated or captive animal under human control. CatsMatter is encouraging MPs to consider adopting that definition within road traffic legislation. Campaigners believe this would provide a clear and future-proof approach while retaining protection for all currently listed species. They also suggest that Parliament could retain flexibility by allowing additional species to be added through Statutory Instrument if required. Although the petition focuses on cats, supporters stress that any parliamentary debate could examine broader reforms.

Drivers working under commercial pressures can face particular uncertainty. Ambiguity in the current law may leave professional drivers unsure whether stopping is expected or advisable. A clear legal duty would provide reassurance that responsible action cannot be interpreted as misconduct or failure to meet work obligations.

The campaign has received support from MPs Cat Eccles and Mohammad Yasin of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Cats, alongside social media accounts including George the Stourbridge Junction Station Cat and Blu the Blep. Walsall Road Allotment Cats have also endorsed the initiative. Cat Eccles MP said: “I’m grateful to CatsMatter for their continued work on this issue. It makes no sense whatsoever that the law does not currently cover cats and other animals involved in road traffic collisions. I will continue to work with CatsMatter to press the Government to make this much needed change to the law to protect pets and their owners facing this distressing circumstance.”

CatsMatter has also backed a separate campaign advocating for a single national microchip database. Supporters argue that the current system of multiple commercial databases can complicate efforts to identify owners quickly. Campaigners believe a unified statutory database would complement roadside reporting reforms by making ownership information easier to access. Debbie Matthews and Dr Daniel Allen, who launched that petition, have expressed support for CatsMatter’s campaign.

Mandy Hobbis, spokesperson for CatsMatter, said: “Every day, families lose beloved pets on our roads with no legal requirement for drivers to stop, let alone give assistance. No animal should be left to suffer alone, and no family should be left without answers. Places like Italy and Hong Kong have already taken steps, putting them ahead of the UK in modern roadside animal protection. We call on the UK to recognise the deep bond people share with their animals in road traffic law, as is already the case in other UK legislation. We now have compulsory microchipping for cats, so not to make accidents reportable does not make sense.”

The CatsMatter petition closes on 17 June. Achieving 100,000 signatures would make it eligible for consideration for a parliamentary debate.