Perfect Pet Insurance Adds £10,000 Lifetime Option to Help Owners Manage Major Vet Costs

SALISBURY, UK. October 26, 2026: Perfect Pet Insurance has unveiled enhanced lifetime policies designed to provide dog and cat owners with more financial support when their pets need costly medical attention. With new annual veterinary fee limits of £7,000 and £10,000, customers can choose higher levels of protection for eligible treatments, including those associated with serious or ongoing health conditions.

The launch extends the insurer’s lifetime product range, which previously included cover of £5,000 for each eligible condition.

Operating under Tedaisy Insurance Group, Perfect Pet has introduced the additional options to reflect the financial demands of modern veterinary care.

A key difference between the policies is how the limits are applied.

The existing £5,000 option provides a separate allowance for each eligible condition, while the new policies use one combined annual allowance covering eligible veterinary treatment.

Consequently, a pet requiring more than £5,000 of treatment for a single serious condition may benefit from the increased amount available through the £7,000 or £10,000 options.

The lifetime structure also means that the annual limit resets when the policy renews, allowing eligible ongoing conditions to continue receiving cover while insurance remains in force.

For pets living with arthritis, diabetes or persistent skin allergies, this ongoing protection may be especially important.

Veterinary Treatment Becoming More Expensive

Insurance industry data highlights the scale of veterinary spending in the UK.

According to the Association of British Insurers, providers settled a record £1.23 billion in pet insurance claims in 2024.

This was 4 per cent higher than the previous year, while the average claim amounted to £685.

The figures, released in May 2025, were accompanied by references to Office for National Statistics data indicating a 9.1 per cent rise in veterinary and other pet service prices during 2024.

The Competition and Markets Authority has also responded to concerns surrounding the veterinary market by ordering practices to publish price information and introducing limits on prescription fees.

Greater Financial Flexibility for Treatment Decisions

Paul Byrne, Group Chairman and CEO of Tedaisy Insurance Group, said the new options are intended to help customers cope with treatment costs that can exceed traditional insurance limits.

“Owners tell us the same thing again and again: they want to say yes to the treatment their vet recommends without doing the sums first,” he said.

“Referral work, advanced imaging and long-term medication are now part of everyday veterinary care, and a single year of treatment can run well past £5,000. Our new £7,000 and £10,000 levels mean that when one serious condition needs more than that, owners have more cover available towards it.”

Byrne added: “Pet insurance has become an everyday financial product for millions of households. Our job is to make sure the cover keeps pace with the bills, not just the premiums.”

More Than Veterinary Fee Protection

Perfect Pet’s lifetime insurance range includes additional benefits for customers:

Cover for pets aged four weeks and older, with no maximum entry age

A 15 per cent reduction for multi-pet policies

Free, round-the-clock Vet Assist calls with a veterinary nurse

Discounts on prescription medication

The insurer is rated “Excellent” on Trustpilot, with over 17,000 reviews.

It also received the Best Pet Insurance Provider UK 2025 award at the Insurance Choice Awards and a five-star Moneyfacts rating for dog insurance in 2026.

Policies Now on Sale

The new £7,000 and £10,000 lifetime plans can be purchased for dogs and cats throughout the UK.

Premiums depend on factors such as breed, species, age, location and the chosen annual cover limit.

Details are available at Perfect Pet Insurance.