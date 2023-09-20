‘Talking’ Labrador Retriever Goes Viral, Sparking Concerns About Her Intelligence

In a heartwarming yet perplexing twist of canine communication, a remarkable Labrador Retriever named Copper has taken the internet by storm with her ability to “talk” using buttons, leaving TikTok users both amazed and somewhat concerned about her extraordinary intelligence.

Copper, a three-year-old red fox Labrador Retriever, employs augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) techniques to convey her emotions and needs to her owner, Tia Herrell, aged 52. Copper’s vocabulary, expressed through buttons, encompasses a wide range of desires and sentiments, including hunger, thirst, playfulness, the need to relieve herself, and even the ability to articulate feelings such as worry.

A TikTok video, which garnered a staggering 19 million views, showcased Copper’s remarkable communication skills. In the video, Copper responds to Tia’s coughing by pressing a button labeled ‘Worried.’ Tia reciprocates by hitting the ‘Why’ button. Impressively, Copper swiftly moves to another button, articulating ‘Mommy.’

Tia responds with empathy, asking, “You’re worried about Mommy?” while tapping the buttons for ‘Why,’ ‘Worried,’ and ‘Mommy.’ Copper, in turn, repeatedly presses the ‘Sound’ button, prompting Tia to deduce that Copper is indeed concerned about her cough. She assures Copper with the ‘Ouch’ button that she is fine.

Tia embarked on teaching Copper this unique form of communication after reading about a speech-language pathologist using a similar method with their pet. She ordered recordable buttons online and constructed a custom talking board for Copper.

“Copper began using buttons when she was just four months old, and it greatly aided in her potty training,” explained Tia, who herself works as a speech-language pathologist in California, US. “She adapted to it rapidly and started using the buttons within the first week. Since then, she has learned to utilize the buttons for a variety of requests, from asking for toys and inquiring about family members’ whereabouts to seeking treats and expressing her emotions, such as worry.”

Tia has been delighted to observe the evolution of Copper’s personality through this unique communication method. She noted that Copper’s earlier communication often revolved around toys and play, but as she matured, her focus shifted more toward her family and her emotions. Tia believes that Copper possesses a high level of emotional intelligence, capable of discerning her own emotions as well as those of others.

The viral video garnered over two million likes and generated a flurry of comments. While many marveled at Copper’s intelligence, some expressed concerns about her extraordinary abilities, with one user noting, “It’s getting too intelligent.” Others dubbed Copper the “Einstein of dogs” and expressed astonishment at her capacity to comprehend concepts like worry and emotions.

This heartwarming and extraordinary bond between Copper and Tia serves as a testament to the remarkable depth of connection that can exist between humans and their furry companions.