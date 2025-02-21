UK’s First Halal-Certified Cat Food to Hit the Market

British pet owners seeking premium, ethically produced halal cat food will soon have an innovative new choice. Hurayra HALAL Pet Food, the UK’s first HMC halal-certified pet food brand, is preparing to introduce its flagship dry cat food in May, with a high-quality wet food range set to launch later in the year.

Established by Yorkshire-based entrepreneur Aihtsham Rashid, Hurayra Pet Food is setting a new benchmark in the UK pet industry. Aihtsham explained: “As a cat owner myself, I was frustrated by the lack of high-quality, ethically produced, halal-certified pet food. I knew there had to be another solution, so I set myself the challenge of becoming the first UK-based halal-certified premium pet food manufacturer. Now, after two years of hard work and overcoming significant industry challenges, Hurayra is ready to redefine pet nutrition.”

Developed in collaboration with vets and pet nutritionists, the product is crafted from ethically sourced, high-quality ingredients and is free from grain, wheat, and soybean fillers. This ensures optimal nutrition while fully complying with halal standards. Packaged in recyclable materials, the brand also prioritises sustainability, maintaining a balance between affordability and premium quality.

Aihtsham adds: “Pet owners can now provide their cats with a nutritious and ethically sound diet without compromise.”

Customers will be able to order directly from the Hurayra website, where they can enter their cat’s details, such as weight, to receive a customised feeding plan tailored to their pet’s dietary requirements.

Aihtsham is well known for breaking new ground. When a small Muslim community in Stornoway, Scotland, needed support to build the island’s first mosque, he “dropped everything” to make it happen. His efforts led to the successful construction of the first mosque in the Outer Hebrides, a milestone that gained global recognition. Now, through Hurayra Pet Food, he is once again challenging industry norms—this time in the pet food sector. His goal is to establish a brand rooted in quality, integrity, and ethical responsibility, offering pet owners a trusted option.

Hurayra’s dry cat food will be available for purchase exclusively on the company’s website, www.hurayrapetfoods.com, from May. Customers can now register to be among the first in the UK to receive this pioneering product, with options for both one-time purchases and subscription-based deliveries to suit their pet’s needs.