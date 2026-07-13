Haier enters UK TV market with new AI‑driven QLED range for premium home entertainment

LONDON, UK. July 13th, 2026 – Home appliances and consumer electronics company – Home appliances and consumer electronics company Haier is expanding its connected home ecosystem with the launch of its new TV range in the UK.

Designed to deliver immersive home entertainment alongside the brand’s growing portfolio of smart appliances, the new line-up includes three core series – the QLED S90 and S80, and the 4K LED UHD K85 – offering premium picture quality, advanced smart operating system and stylish design across a wide range of screen sizes.

With Fire TV and Freely built across the range, the new Haier TVs provide instant access to apps including Prime Video, Netflix and YouTube. Users can also seamlessly switch between live TV and streaming without the need for a traditional aerial connection. Integrated Alexa voice control further enhances accessibility across all demographics.

The new TVs are designed to elevate everyday entertainment while remaining simple and accessible for users of all ages and technical confidence levels.

Steve MacDonald, Business Director at Haier said: “The launch of our new TV range marks an exciting step forward for Haier as we continue to expand our connected home ecosystem. With the S90, S80 and K85 series, we’re bringing together premium picture technology, powerful performance and elegant design to create TVs that truly elevate the home entertainment experience.

“As consumers increasingly look for technology that works seamlessly within the modern home, this launch represents an important milestone for the brand. We’re excited to introduce televisions that not only deliver cinematic viewing and next-generation gaming performance, but also reflect Haier’s commitment to innovation, quality and the future of the connected home.”

Across the range, Haier TVs are engineered to deliver a premium audiovisual experience. Advanced AIPQ (Artificial Intelligence Picture Quality) processing optimises colour, contrast and clarity in real-time, ensuring consistently sharp and lifelike visuals across all content types.

This is paired with KEF-tuned audio technology, delivering rich, immersive sound that aims to create a more complete home entertainment experience.

The launch of the new TV range marks the latest step in Haier’s strategy to build a fully connected home ecosystem. Alongside the brand’s premium appliances and smart home innovations, the TVs are designed to bring together entertainment, connectivity and everyday convenience within the modern home.

With a wide range of sizes, premium display technologies and sleek design, the new Haier TV range ensures there is an option suited to every living space – from compact bedrooms to full home cinema setups.