Football Icons Face Off Against Top Online Creators in Charity Clash at St Mary’s Stadium

Football meets digital fame in a thrilling charity showdown as Inter Legends FC go head-to-head with Pieface FC at the renowned St Mary’s Stadium on Saturday 7th June 2025.

This unmissable fixture brings together legendary football stars and some of the UK’s most recognisable online entertainers. Promising high-octane action both on and off the pitch, the event is set to be one of the summer’s biggest family-friendly spectacles.

Inter Legends FC, a team made up of some of the greatest names in British football, will feature a dazzling line-up including:

Adebayo Akinfenwa

Ashley Williams

Darren Bent

Jamie O’Hara

Lee Tomlin

James Chester

Anton Ferdinand

Bradley Johnson

With further football icons due to be revealed in the lead-up, anticipation continues to grow around this star-packed charity match.

On the opposite side, Pieface FC—led by the ever-popular content creator Pieface—will feature household names from the online space including Manny, SV2, JaackMaate, and viral comedy duo Woody & Kleiny.

The match has already made waves across social media, thanks to humorous jibes and pre-game hype building up the contrast between seasoned pros and social media sensations.

“We’re not just coming for vibes, we’re coming for goals,” said Pieface. “People think we’re all edits and filters – but we’ve got real ballers, and we’re ready to run rings around these so-called legends. I’ve got nothing but respect for what they’ve done, but this is our time.”

Footballing cult figure Adebayo Akinfenwa is ready to step in for the legends. “The creators are loud, I’ll give them that,” said Akinfenwa. “But when that whistle blows, it’s a different game. We’ve played in cup finals, at the highest level, under pressure – they’ve played on Astro and streamed it. We’re not coming to lose.”

Inter Legends FC is co-owned and managed by Shaun Wallace, famously known as The Dark Destroyer from ITV’s The Chase. For Wallace, the event is about unity, excitement, and a winning mentality. “This event is about bringing people together,” said Wallace. “It’s about fun, competition, and raising money for a brilliant cause. But make no mistake, we’re coming to win. The legends have still got it.”

Organiser and founder Jack Whiting sees the event as a game-changer in the UK’s charity football scene. “When I created Inter Legends FC, it was all about blending the love of the game with entertainment and purpose,” said Whiting. “This fixture with Pieface FC is a dream match-up – old-school quality meets next-gen energy. We’re expecting a full house at St Mary’s, and we’re putting on a show from start to finish.”

Tickets are available now and can be purchased at:

👉 www.interlegendsfc.com/products/inter-legends-fc-vs-pieface-fc-adult-ticket

Whether you’re backing the footballing veterans or rooting for your favourite YouTubers and streamers, Inter Legends FC vs Pieface FC promises an unforgettable day of sport, laughs, and community spirit—all in support of a soon-to-be-announced charity.

Match Details:

📍 Venue: St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

📅 Date: Saturday 7th June 2025

🕒 Kick-off Time: To be confirmed

🎟️ Tickets: On sale now at interlegendsfc.com