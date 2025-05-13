Thousands Raised at Football for Peace Gala to Combat Global Water Crisis

On 7 May 2025, Football for Peace, in partnership with Burnley Football Club and global consultancy Baringa, hosted a high-profile fundraising gala at Nobu Portman Square in London. The event marked the launch of ‘Rehydrate the Earth‘ — a ten-year global initiative aiming to address the worsening water crisis in the UK and across the globe, using the universal language of football to connect and mobilise communities.

The inaugural Water Gala brought together prominent names from the worlds of football and entertainment, including Harry Redknapp, Dimitar Berbatov, Rachel Yankey OBE, Josh Norman, Kash Siddiqi, Bisma Ahmed, Princess Katerina of Yugoslavia, Makhtar Gueye, HH Sheikha Hend Al Qassemi, Alex Iwobi, Danny Welbeck, Idrisa Gueye, Victor Moses and Hayley McQueen.

The event was hosted by TV personalities Scarlette Douglas, David Garrido and Braydon Bent. Also in attendance were Adebayo Akinfenwa, Stuart Douglas, Avram Grant, Amadou Onana, Oumar Niasse, NFL All-Pro Josh Norman, MP Seema Malhotra, and the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Citizenship and Minister for Equalities — along with a host of influential figures from business, politics, sport, and showbusiness.

Highlights of the evening included an inspiring live performance by Heather Small MBE and an exclusive DJ set by Denise Van Outen. Attendees also participated in a live charity auction led by Hugh Edmeades, with all proceeds supporting Football for Peace’s sustainability projects, youth-led action days, and peacebuilding efforts.

Alan Pace, Chairman of Burnley Football Club said: “Burnley Football Club is proud to support Football for Peace and in exciting news co-host their Rehydrate the Earth Water Gala. Football has the power to drive change, and we’re delighted that we can unite with Football for Peace and Baringa to tackle the water crisis and champion change through sport and leadership. I’m very much looking forward to what I’m sure will be a wonderful gala and I hope as many people as possible can join us as we aim to achieve a more hydrated world.”

Former Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Bulgarian national team captain Dimitar Berbatov said: “Football gave me the world – now it’s time we give something back. I’m proud to stand with Football for Peace and use our platform to tackle one of the most urgent issues of our time: water. Every child, every community deserves access to it. Together, we can rehydrate the earth.”

The UK is facing growing concerns over water scarcity, driven by population expansion, shifting climate conditions, and outdated water systems, all placing unprecedented pressure on freshwater supplies.

Experts warn that by 2050, demand for water in the UK could exceed supply unless immediate conservation and infrastructure improvements are enacted. In addition, extreme weather — such as intense droughts and flooding — is further threatening national water security, underscoring the need for urgent reform.

On a global level, the depletion of groundwater has reached crisis levels. With more than 2.5 billion people depending on aquifers for clean drinking water, overuse, contamination, and climate change are causing widespread groundwater stress. In many areas, this has triggered land collapse, crop failures, and even displacement of communities.

This gala forms part of a wider Football for Peace campaign that has already seen collaborations with the UK Parliament, the Children’s Parliament, members of the US Congress, the International Groundwater Resources Assessment Centre (IGRAC), and UN Water to champion sustainable water practices. These past initiatives have demonstrated how football can be a meaningful catalyst for global action.

“Football is our strategy for a more united and hydrated world,” said Kash Siddiqi, Co-Founder, Football for Peace.

“We’re going from the USA World Cup to the Saudi World Cup, mobilising people to take action for water. This is about creating a global movement through the power of sport inspiring leaders, youth, and communities to be part of the solution.”

Adrian Bettridge, Managing Partner at Baringa said: “We’re proud to have supported Football for Peace in mobilising their Rehydrate the Earth campaign, which is restoring and safeguarding groundwater to the most vulnerable communities globally.

“Our water experts helped FFP to attract support from organisations by understanding how addressing water scarcity is linked to their corporate goals and developed the ambitious plans to expand the campaign from its launch to its operation.”